Photos, St. Croix Seasons: Spring to Summer

Three months when the natural world goes through many changes.

Greg Seitz

Over the next several weeks I will share my own photos from the past year of the St. Croix River and the waters that flow into it. Over the course of the series, photos will be included from many parts of the river and its watershed. These images are offered in gratitude for the river, its tributaries, and the readers and supporters of St. Croix 360. – Greg

From winter’s grip to April’s promise, the growing season seems to come suddenly. The sun climbs higher and the Earth reaches up toward it. Color comes bursting back, green beginning on the ground and creeping into the trees.

Soon it is summer. The leaves are fully out, all the birds are back, everything is busy breeding. Water pulses through every living thing.

We are generally taught there are four seasons. In Japan, there are 72, each five days long. The Sámi people of Sweden have names for eight seasons. I would argue there are almost as many seasons as days in the year. The planet changes with every spin.

May

June

July

  1. Andrew Kramer Avatar
    Andrew Kramer

    A pictorial love letter to the river & surrounds. Thank you!

