St. Croix 360 founder Greg Seitz announced in July 2025 that he is writing a book about the St. Croix River watershed.

Greg has a contract with the University of Minnesota Press to write a “deep map” that will document this region in detail, sharing stories from across the 7,700-square mile basin that drains toward the St. Croix.

It will:

Identify the many natural forces that shape the land and its wildlife

Take readers to unique places with stories to tell

Look past the usual tropes of lumberjacks and settlers to the diverse peoples and communities that have created the place as we know it today



This book will be enjoyed by many readers and will serve as a timeless tribute to one of the most spectacular places on the planet. In an era of rapid change and an uncertain future, it will also be an important contribution to how we consider America’s past and present.

This project, already years in the making, requires extensive field research and dedicated writing time. Greg has already conducted extensive research, developed a detailed proposal, and written tens of thousands of words of the manuscript.

Greg has also secured significant support. As of May 2026, a crowdfunding campaign has reached more than $30,000. In 2025, he was chosen as an Artist-in-Residence at Pine Needles, and spent four weeks living and working at a historic cabin along the river. Osprey Wilds Environmental Learning Center in Sandstone has also generously provided an artist residency, offering significant time to work at a cabin located there.

Watch Greg’s presentation:

Greg gave an online presentation on April 14, 2026 about the book and deep mapping. Watch the recording to learn more about his work.