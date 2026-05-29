Nature photographers invited to enter contest at St. Croix waterfowl preserves

St. Croix Wetland Management District. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

Photographers of all skill levels are invited to create images on the St. Croix Wetland Management District this year as part of the “Seasons of the Wild” photo contest. Photos winning in several categories will be eligible for rewards. The contest is sponsored by the Friends of the St. Croix Wetland Management District,

“Get off the beaten path, trust your instincts, be open, be patient, persevere and capture that singular moment that showcases what Nature has to offer!”

Photos entered in the contest must be created on lands of the St. Croix Wetland Management District. There is a $20 entry fee per photo, with no limit on submissions. The deadline for submissions is October 31. An exhibition and reception will be held Feb. 6, 2027 at 45th Parallel distillery in New Richmond.

The St. Croix Wetland Management District is federal land managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, primarily to provide breeding habitat for waterfowl. It comprises 8,700 acres of public lands on 44 separate tracts across St. Croix and Polk Counties in western Wisconsin, primarily in the watersheds of the Willow and Apple Rivers, two major tributaries of the St. Croix. The district was established in 1992.

“The landscape of the St. Croix Wetland Management District transitions south to north from the bluffs of the Mississippi River to prairie pothole wetlands to northern forest,” the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says. “The prairie pothole portion of the district is dotted with thousands of small wetlands, created by glaciers.”

The mission of St. Croix Wetland Management District is to restore the prairie, wetlands, and oak savanna historically found throughout the eight-county district. The Friends of the St. Croix Wetland Management District‘s mission is to conserve and protect lands, waters and wildlife while providing opportunities for connection to wild places and outdoor spaces for present and future generations.

Contest details

Rules:

Photo submission deadline is 12 AM midnight, October 31, 2026

You can enter as many photos in as many categories as you would like.

The entry fee for each photo is $20.

Photos must be made on a St. Croix Wetland Management District Waterfowl Production Area (WPA) between the dates of January 1, 2026 and October 31, 2026. (WPA MAP Information – CLICK HERE)

Categories:

Flora

Fauna

Naturescapes (Landscapes, natural scenes, weather, etc.)

People

Trailblazers (Photos taken by children 16 yrs. and younger)

Awards: