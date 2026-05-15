Wisconsin DNR celebrates Endangered Species Day

Together with partners across the state and beyond, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) celebrates Endangered Species Day today, May 15, 2026.
Endangered Species Day is an opportunity to recognize the successful recovery of species like bald eagles and trumpeter swans through decades of collaborative effort. It’s also a time to look at species that continue to face threats and are endangered, threatened or rare.
Wisconsin is home to thousands of native species of animals, and 487 of those are considered at risk. This includes species like the little brown bat, which has faced massive declines due to white-nose syndrome, the federally endangered Karner blue butterfly and rusty patched bumble bee, as well as nearly half of Wisconsin’s 50 native mussel species. Wisconsin is also home to over 2,300 species of native plants, and over 20% of those are at risk.
The DNR’s Bureau of Natural Heritage Conservation works with partners to aid in recovery, conservation and habitat management for our rare and endangered species. Donations to the Endangered Resources Fund are a critical source of funding for this work.
“Wisconsin’s rarest species continue to need our help, and the work of department staff, along with many collaborators across the state, helps conserve these species for the future,” said Drew Feldkirchner, DNR Natural Heritage Conservation Bureau Director. “Volunteers and donors to the Endangered Resources Fund continue to have a tremendous positive impact. Together, we can ensure a better future for Wisconsin’s biodiversity.”
Here are just a few examples of the work that helps those species:
- Action: Habitat management at state natural areas, which make up only 1% of the state, are critical sites for rare species. Last year, the DNR completed 7,307 acres of prescribed burns and 6,842 acres of invasive plant control.
- Research: Many nongame species received less attention in the past. One example is wood turtles, which are rare and can be tricky to spot. With donations to the Endangered Resources Fund and a federal grant, researchers have been working to understand their populations and habitat preferences in Wisconsin and across the Upper Midwest. These data will help protect and restore their habitat across their range in the coming years.
- Connect: In 2025, nearly 2,600 volunteers from across the state volunteered at state natural areas and across our rare species community-based monitoring programs.
- Give: Training, coordination and data analysis for rare species, along with many other conservation activities, are supported by the Endangered Resources Fund. Contributions to the Endangered Resources Fund come from income tax donations, Endangered Resources specialty license plates and direct gifts.
Comment