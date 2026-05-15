Wisconsin DNR celebrates Endangered Species Day

Endangered spectaclecase mussels briefly collected by Wisconsin DNR biologists as part of a survey of the species on the St. Croix River in 2019. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

Together with partners across the state and beyond, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) celebrates Endangered Species Day today, May 15, 2026.

Endangered Species Day is an opportunity to recognize the successful recovery of species like bald eagles and trumpeter swans through decades of collaborative effort. It’s also a time to look at species that continue to face threats and are endangered, threatened or rare.

Wisconsin is home to thousands of native species of animals, and 487 of those are considered at risk. This includes species like the little brown bat, which has faced massive declines due to white-nose syndrome, the federally endangered Karner blue butterfly and rusty patched bumble bee, as well as nearly half of Wisconsin’s 50 native mussel species. Wisconsin is also home to over 2,300 species of native plants, and over 20% of those are at risk.

The DNR’s Bureau of Natural Heritage Conservation works with partners to aid in recovery, conservation and habitat management for our rare and endangered species. Donations to the Endangered Resources Fund are a critical source of funding for this work.

“Wisconsin’s rarest species continue to need our help, and the work of department staff, along with many collaborators across the state, helps conserve these species for the future,” said Drew Feldkirchner, DNR Natural Heritage Conservation Bureau Director. “Volunteers and donors to the Endangered Resources Fund continue to have a tremendous positive impact. Together, we can ensure a better future for Wisconsin’s biodiversity.”

Here are just a few examples of the work that helps those species: