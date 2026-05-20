Announcing the ‘Layers of River History’ guided paddled series

St. Croix 360 is excited to announce our expanded partnership with Paddlefish Adventures this summer!

“Layers of St. Croix History” trips will offer a relaxing paddle down the river as Greg Seitz shares stories about unique aspects of the river’s past.

These seven-mile trips will take you past geologic features, natural wonders, and important places for human history. While each trip will highlight a specific historic theme, we will also look for birds, fish, mussels, flowers, and other wildlife that are part of the river’s past, present, and future.

Questions? Please contact Paddlefish Adventures:

paddlefishadventures@gmail.com

(651) 329-2694

Paddle 1: Writing the River

Date: Saturday, June 13th from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Location: Wisconsin Interstate Park to Osceola Landing

Cost: $85

There have been generations of writers who have spent a lot of ink describing the St. Croix. Helen McCann White, Charles Roos, James Taylor Dunn, and many more have documented the river’s history, nature, and the sheer joy of spending time on it. There are also many contemporary authors, poets, advocates, historians, and journalists who write about the river. Learn about these writers and hear some favorite excerpts. Discuss some of the unique ways they used language to describe and evoke the St. Croix’s special qualities and stories. (Take home a booklet with samples of rare writings about the river.)

Paddle 2: Human Geography

Date: Thursday, July 16th from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Location: Osceola Landing to Log House Landing

Cost: $85

The St. Croix first appeared on European maps more than 300 years ago, and the river’s cartography was slowly refined over the following centuries. Learn about the pre-settlement geography: the population centers, territorial boundaries, seasonal locations, and travel routes, and hear about the European-American cartographers who put this place on the map. Greg will also talk about digital map data and how he uses it to inform his work. (Take home several maps illustrating these concepts.)

Paddle 3: Reading the Rocks

Date: Saturday, August 8th from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Location: Wisconsin Interstate Park to Osceola Landing

Cost: $85

The St. Croix Valley has long attracted geologists who have studied the stories told by its layers of bedrock and varied surfaces. From primordial volcanoes to Cambrian seas to the coming and going of glaciers, the land has been shaped and reshaped over unimaginable spans of time. Learn about a billion years of Earth history, how it is still shown in the landscape today, and about some of the scientists who have investigated the river’s geology over the past two centuries. (Take home a geologic map.)

Paddle 4: Ecology and Eternity

Date: Saturday, August 8th from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Location: Osceola Landing to Log House Landing

Cost: $85

The complex web of life found along the St. Croix has been evolving since the last glaciers left the area about 12,000 years ago. Learn about the forces that created forest and prairie, savanna and wetland, and the unique plants and animals that support diverse wildlife, and how they are still at work. The type of habitat and wildlife found in the region at the beginning of European settlement, how it arrived at that point, and how it continues to shift. (Take home a booklet with Greg’s wildlife photos.)