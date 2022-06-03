Poetry paddle: Sign up for the next St. Croix 360 guided kayak trip

Register to explore the river with expert guides and try your hand at writing haiku on June 18.

River Haiku paddlers in 2021. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

There are still some spots open for the June 18 guided kayak trip on the St. Croix River. The trips launch from the historic Arcola Mills site, giving uncommon access to a unique, wild, and beautiful part of the river. Everything you need to have a good trip is provided with your registration.

Led by Greg Seitz of St. Croix 360 and Kerri Kolstad of Wahoo! Adventures, we’ll share our experiences and knowledge with paddlers, answer questions, and ensure everyone has a fun, safe time. Wahoo! Adventures also provides two staff members who help with launching and landing and are always on hand to help.

The June paddle is dubbed “River Haikus,” and will give everyone a chance to pause, reflect, and write a short poem inspired by the river. We’ll talk about the history of this unique form of poetry, and how it is especially suited to exploring the St. Croix. Anyone who wants can share their poem with the group.

After an approximately 90-minute paddle, you will relax with a river view picnic lunch as we continue the conversation. No paddling experience is needed.

$89/person, all-inclusive: