St. Croix 360

River stories to inspire stewardship.

Poetry paddle: Sign up for the next St. Croix 360 guided kayak trip

Register to explore the river with expert guides and try your hand at writing haiku on June 18.

By | | < 1 minute read

River Haiku paddlers in 2021. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

There are still some spots open for the June 18 guided kayak trip on the St. Croix River. The trips launch from the historic Arcola Mills site, giving uncommon access to a unique, wild, and beautiful part of the river. Everything you need to have a good trip is provided with your registration.

Led by Greg Seitz of St. Croix 360 and Kerri Kolstad of Wahoo! Adventures, we’ll share our experiences and knowledge with paddlers, answer questions, and ensure everyone has a fun, safe time. Wahoo! Adventures also provides two staff members who help with launching and landing and are always on hand to help.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

The June paddle is dubbed “River Haikus,” and will give everyone a chance to pause, reflect, and write a short poem inspired by the river. We’ll talk about the history of this unique form of poetry, and how it is especially suited to exploring the St. Croix. Anyone who wants can share their poem with the group.

After an approximately 90-minute paddle, you will relax with a river view picnic lunch as we continue the conversation. No paddling experience is needed.

$89/person, all-inclusive:

  • Kayaks, paddles, life jacket
  • Paddling overview
  • 90-minute guided tour and topic
  • Post paddle lunch and conversation
  • Arcola Mills Historic Mansion

Comment

About

St. Croix 360 builds support for river stewardship, and connects people and organizations. It is an independent news source produced by Greg Seitz, with past support from the St. Croix River Association.

Donate to St. Croix 360 today »

Story of 360

One of the biggest challenges facing the St. Croix River is harmful blooms of algae in in the lower river, due to excess nutrients in runoff. The goal is to restore the river by reducing phosphorus levels to 360 tons/year. Learn more »

Share Your News

St. Croix 360 is powered by a broad community of St. Croix River-loving people. Please visit our submission page to send tips, press releases, and other news.

Submit an Event

Lower St. Croix: St. Croix 360 partners with online calendar St. Croix Splash.

For events elsewhere in the watershed, contact St. Croix 360 directly.

St. Croix 360 Syndication

To help increase awareness of the St. Croix River, news organizations and other outlets are free to share St. Croix 360 content, as long as you follow a few simple rules.

Republish St. Croix 360 stories »

Partners

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to St. Croix 360 and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email greg@stcroix360.com

Poetry paddle: Sign up for the next St. Croix 360 guided kayak trip