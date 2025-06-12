Paddling through the past: Guided St. Croix River history trip

Note: St. Croix 360 is pleased to partner with Paddlefish Adventures, a new canoe and kayak outfitter and guide service based in St. Croix Falls, to offer this unique river experience.

Franconia Dalles. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

Paddling Through The Past: St. Croix River History Trip with Greg Seitz When: Saturday, July 12, 3 to 8 p.m.

Route: Interstate Park – Wisconsin to Osceola Landing (approx. 7 miles)

Meeting location: Paddlefish Adventures, 723 S. Hwy 35 St. Croix Falls, WI

$55 per paddler RESERVE YOUR SPOT HERE

Float through the centuries as the current carries you down the St. Croix with river writer Greg Seitz, founder of St. Croix 360. This seven-mile trip will take you past the basalt geology of the St. Croix Dalles, signs of prehistoric people, and important places for Indigenous people, early European explorers, and American settlers, as well as lumbering and steamboating sites. We will also look for birds, fish, mussels, flowers, and other wildlife that are part of the river’s past, present, and future.

Spend a Saturday evening enjoying the beautiful St. Croix River with an expert guide who will reveal many hidden stories.

Participants will learn of the geologic forces a billion years ago that nearly ripped the North American continent in half; the huge seas that once covered this area and created its sandstone bedrock; the thousands of years of glacial activity that have sculpted its modern landscape; the Dakota, Ojibwe, and other Indigenous people whose lives are closely connected to the river; the French and English explorers who were the first white people to visit the region; the early settlers who led waves of immigration, and the small towns that they built; and the legacy of recreation and conservation from the twentieth and twenty-first centuries.