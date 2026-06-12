Reminder: River film contest seeks entries

Create a five-minute or shorter film about the river by August 1 to qualify for cash prizes and inclusion in screenings.

St. Croix 360 is proud to partner with the Square Lake Film and Music Festival on St. Croix River Tales, a short-film contest with a submission deadline on August 1.

We are looking for films by creators of all experience levels that celebrate any aspect of the river.

Examples:

Create a film that is a contemplative study of the St. Croix River Valley natural environment that we need to protect.

Use the project-provided drone footage for a visual poem.

Create a “Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou” inspired St. Croix River Valley comedic short about mussels.

Tell a story about an outdoor experience you had that encapsulates the St. Croix River Valley and why you love the area.

Create a historical documentary that illuminates an issue or story with a strong connection to the St. Croix River watershed.

Or whatever you can dream up!

We believe in the power of storytelling to protect important places, to reveal deeper meaning and truth, and to connect us together through shared experience.

We want to support the work of emerging, new filmmakers. If you have a story, but have never made a film, we can help connect you with production support. This support might range from guidance and mentorship to actually pairing with filmmaker who can help you edit your film. We could also help make connections with musicians who might score or contribute music for your film.

Participating filmmakers can use any portion of the drone footage from the YouTube clips below. After completing the project registration Google Doc and license agreement, simply email us and we’ll send you a footage download link without the logo watermark. You could use the drone footage for a portion or the entirety of your project and add your own audio track.

Submitted films are eligible for cash prizes, inclusion in this fall’s inaugural Stillwater Film Festival, and inclusion at a new Minnesota film showcase at the Minnesota State Fair.

To get started, register here or send an email to StCroixRiverTales@gmail.com.