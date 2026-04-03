St. Croix River Tales: Tell your river story with a short film

Now’s the time to share your St. Croix River story. St. Croix 360 is proud to partner with the Square Lake Festival on St. Croix River Tales, a short-film contest with prizes for winners.

Register now to participate in St. Croix River Tales and make a five-minute or less film about the river you love.

We believe in the power of storytelling to protect important places, to reveal deeper meaning and truth, and to connect us together through shared experience.

“This is an exciting chance for everyone to share river stories through entertaining and engaging short films,” said Greg Seitz, founder of St. Croix 360. “It will be a fun and easy way for anyone to create something that connects with others. The Square Lake Festival has shown us many times how this can empower filmmakers and inspire viewers.”

Film submission deadline is 8/1/26. Qualifying films will be considered for cash prizes along with screening opportunities at the Minnesota State Fair and Stillwater Film Festival.

Film criteria

Runtime of 5 minutes or less

New or recently completed non-copyrighted original work

Filmed in the St. Croix River Valley

Films can be made by individuals or teams

Topic examples

Create a film that is a contemplative study of the St. Croix River Valley natural environment that we need to protect.

Use the project-provided drone footage for a visual poem.

Create a “Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou”-inspired St. Croix River Valley comedic short about mussels.

Tell a story about an outdoor experience you had that encapsulates the St. Croix River Valley and why you love the area.

Create a historical documentary that illuminates an issue or story with a strong connection to the St. Croix River watershed.

We want to support the work of emerging, new filmmakers. If you have a story, but have never made a film, we can help connect you with production support. This support might range from guidance and mentorship to actually pairing with filmmaker who can help you edit your film. We could also help make connections with musicians who might score or contribute music for your film. Contact StCroixRiverTales@gmail.com if interested.

Prizes

Cash prizes: $1,000 First place $500 Second place $250 Third place $350 Emerging Filmmaker Award

Your film will be part of the October 2026 St. Croix Riverboat “Square Lake Film Showcase” as part of the Stillwater Film Festival.

Selected films will be included online at St. Croix 360.

We will include select films in a screening at the 2026 Minnesota State Fair.

Partners: