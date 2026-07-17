Proposed nickel mine near St. Croix tributaries now open for public input

The West Branch of the Kettle River in an area where Talon controls mineral rights. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

A proposal for a nickel mine in Minnesota has reached an important milestone and is up for its first round of public input on the potential environmental impacts. The Tamarack Mine is currently proposed to be located in the Mississippi River system, upstream of Big Sandy Lake in Aitkin County. The mineral deposit and Talon’s mining rights extend into the upper reaches of the Kettle River, a tributary of the St. Croix River, although Talon has not yet announced plans to mine in that area.

Nickel mining has caused severe pollution in other places where it has been done. Mixed with other minerals in bedrock, the ore includes sulfides that become sulfuric acid when exposed to air and water. This often creates toxic runoff that contaminates lakes and rivers.

Talon Metals, largely funded by global mining conglomerate Rio Tinto, says its proposed mine will prevent pollution and provide minerals necessary for many kinds of technology and sustainable energy, such as wind turbines and electric vehicles. The company claims its underground mine can protect the environment and it is committed to respecting the rights and resources of Native American tribes. Talon leadership celebrated the step in a statement this week.

“Reaching the public scoping comment period is a significant milestone for the Tamarack Mining Project and reflects years of disciplined, detailed work by the Talon team,” said Darby Stacey, Chief Executive Officer of Talon. “This next step in Minnesota’s environmental review process is built on extensive baseline data collection, technical studies, engagement, and project design refinements completed over several years.”

Tribes and environmental organizations remain skeptical, with concerns that operating the mine in a water-rich environment would risk harming lakes, rivers, groundwater, fish, and wild rice. The Friends of the Mississippi River says that 90 percent of Talon’s mine area would be beneath lakes and wetlands.

The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, which has reservation lands near the mine as well as treaty rights to hunt and gather in the area, has raised numerous objections since Talon first began working on their proposal. The band says it is being asked to trust unproven mining practices that risk its lands, people, and culture.

“Clean water is something our state rallies around and submitting a comment is one of the most meaningful ways we can protect our shared water,” said Kelly Applegate, Commissioner of Natural Resources for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. “Your voice is urgently needed, whether you fish these waters, paddle in nearby rivers, harvest Manoomin (wild rice), rely on clean drinking water or simply want to protect Minnesota for future generations.”

The comment period is open until Sept. 14. St. Croix 360 will provide further in-depth coverage over the next two months. Submit comments using one of the following methods:

Using the DNR’s online commenting web page Mailing comments to Tamarack EAW Project Manager, Environmental Review Unit, DNR Ecological and Water Resources Division, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155-4025 Commenting verbally at one of the two public meetings (see below)

Comments submitted at this point in the process will be considered as the DNR develops a Final Scoping Decision document, which will determine what is included in the state environmental impact statement. Subsequently, a draft EIS will be made available for public comment and be the subject of an additional public information meeting.

There will be a number of online and in-person events in the coming weeks for the public to learn more and weigh in:

Downstream and In Danger: How You Can Act Now to Defend Minnesota’s Watersheds from Toxic Sulfide Ore Mining

Presented by WaterLegacy

July 22, 2026, 6 p.m.

WaterLegacy Executive Director and Counsel Paula Maccabee will bring you up-to-date on the history of sulfide mine proposals in Minnesota, how industry pressure on regulators and legislators shapes the laws and permitting process, and what you can do right now to advocate and defend the Mississippi River, St. Croix River, Lake Superior, and Boundary Waters watersheds from toxic sulfide ore mining pollution.

Register here

Sulfide Mining’s Looming Threat to Minnesota and the Mississippi River

Presented by Water Over Nickel coalition

July 28, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

In preparation for this important public comment period, staff from Water Over Nickel and Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy as well as FMR’s own Colleen O’Connor Toberman are hosting a joint webinar. Together, we’ll break down:

What’s at stake for the Mississippi River and its watershed

How this project threatens communities far beyond the mine site

How to participate in the public comment period.

Information and registration

Department of Natural Resources Public Meetings

Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026

Open house, 5 to 9 p.m.

Project presentation and public commenting, 6-9 p.m.

McGregor High School, 148 S 2nd St., McGregor, MN 55760

Wednesday Aug. 12, 2026

Open house, 5 to 9 p.m.

Project presentation and public commenting, 6-9 p.m.

National Sports Center, 1750 105th Ave. NE, Blaine, MN 55449