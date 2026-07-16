Presentation proposals invited for St. Croix River Research Rendezvous

Scientists are invited to share a wide variety of research topics related to the St. Croix River basin.

The 2025 St. Croix River Research Rendezvous (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

St. Croix River Research Rendezvous

Oct. 6, 2026

The Acreage at Osceola

In partnership with the Wild Rivers Conservancy, the 2026 St. Croix River Research Rendezvous will be held in Osceola, WI. Since 1989, the Research Rendezvous has brought together scientists, resource managers, and interested citizens to share and learn about research conducted within the St. Croix River Watershed.

Call for Abstracts — Submission Deadline: Sept. 7, 2026

We are now inviting oral and poster abstract submissions for presentation at the 2026 Research Rendezvous. Submitted abstracts can span such topics as ecology, habitat, water quality, climate resiliency, resource management, and related research focusing on the St. Croix River watershed.

Abstracts must be emailed to researchstation@smm.org in PDF format. Submitted abstracts must consist of a title, author(s), and affiliation(s), followed by the abstract narrative that should not exceed 400 words. Please indicate your preference for an oral or poster presentation.

A dedicated poster session will be held during the day-long conference. Posters must not exceed 48″ x 36″ in size.

Questions? Contact:

researchstation@smm.org

(652) 433-5953 x12