Renewed St. Croix Research Rendezvous requests scientific presentation proposals

Annual event sharing studies in the watershed will return at new location after three years off.

The 2018 St. Croix Research Rendezvous at the former Lee & Rose Warner Nature Center in Marine on St. Croix. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

In partnership with the Wild Rivers Conservancy, we are excited to announce the St. Croix Research Rendezvous is returning in 2023! Since 1989, the St. Croix Research Rendezvous has brought together scientists, resource managers, and interested citizens to share and learn about research conducted within the St. Croix River Watershed.

Call for Papers — Submission Deadline: August 21, 2023

We are now inviting abstract submissions for oral or poster presentations for the 2023 Research Rendezvous. Submitted abstracts can span topics such as current water quality research, ecology/habitat studies, climate change, resource management plans, and related experiences focusing on the St. Croix River Watershed.

Abstracts are to be submitted electronically via email to researchstation@smm.org in PDF format. Submitted abstracts must consist of a title, author(s), and affiliation(s), followed by the abstract narrative that should not exceed a maximum length of 400 words. Please indicate your preference for an oral or poster presentation.

A dedicated poster session will be held during the day-long conference. Posters must not exceed 48″ x 36″ in size.

Please submit electronically via email to researchstation@smm.org in PDF format.

Since 1989, the St. Croix Research Rendezvous brings together scientists, resource managers, and interested citizens to share and learn about research conducted in the St. Croix River Watershed. Presentation topics span numerous subjects, including water quality, ecology, resource management, and climate resiliency. This day-long, in-person conference is held in October within the St. Croix River Valley.

In partnership with the Wild Rivers Conservancy, we are excited to announce the St. Croix Research Rendezvous is returning in person in 2023! The rendezvous will be held at The Acreage at Osceola on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

Parking, refreshments, and lunch are included with registration. Submissions for presentation abstracts are accepted starting June 1; registration opens in September.

For more information on the St. Croix Research Rendezvous, please contact Alaina Fedie at afedie@smm.org or (651) 433-5953 ext. 12.