Community grant opportunities now open across the St. Croix Valley

Local foundations invite applications for funding that will benefit the region.

The St. Croix Valley Foundation and its network of local community affiliates are now accepting applications for the Fall 2025 grant cycle, open June 16 through September 15, 2025.

Eight local community foundations, each led by a volunteer board of local residents, will award grants to nonprofits and community partners working to make life better in the St. Croix Valley and beyond. While each affiliate reflects the priorities and personality of its hometown, together they’re inviting bold ideas and community-focused solutions that address real needs and strengthen connections.

“These local grants are guided by the people who know their communities best,” said Angie Pilgrim, Vice President of Community Impact at the St. Croix Valley Foundation. “They reflect deep trust in our neighbors, creative vision from local leaders, and a commitment to long-term community vitality.”

Two Types of Grant Opportunities – One Shared Goal: Community Impact

Some community affiliates are seeking BIG, BOLD IDEAS—creative projects that build community pride, reimagine public space, and spark connection. Others are offering general competitive grants for nonprofits providing essential local services and programs. All applications must be submitted through the St. Croix Valley Foundation’s grant portal.

Affiliate Foundation Grant Type Maximum Request Communities Served Stillwater Area Community Foundation Great Idea $10,000 Stillwater, Bayport, Marine on St. Croix, etc. Chisago Lakes Area Community Foundation BIG Idea $12,000 Chisago Lakes Area communities Hudson Community Foundation SPARK $10,000 Hudson area communities Lower St. Croix Valley Community Foundation Great Idea $25,000 Afton, Lakeland, Lake St. Croix Beach, etc. Amery Area Community Foundation General $5,000 Amery area New Richmond Area Community Foundation General Competitive $2,500 New Richmond area River Falls Community Foundation General Competitive $5,000 River Falls area Somerset Community Foundation General Competitive $1,500 Somerset area

All applicants must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit or partner with a fiscal sponsor.

Giving for the Valley. For Good.

Since 1995, the St. Croix Valley Foundation has facilitated more than $100 million in grants and scholarships—fueling local ideas, trusted partnerships, and place-based impact. In 2024, the Foundation supported more than 1,000 grants and scholarships totaling $5.8 million—all made possible by donors who love this incredible place and want to leave a lasting legacy.

From public art and pollinator gardens to food shelves and youth mentorship programs, St. Croix Valley Foundation’s affiliate-led grants ensure community needs and opportunities are met with care, collaboration, and creativity. “These local competitive grants are a powerful expression of generosity rooted in place,” said Pilgrim. “They prove that when we invest in our hometowns, big things happen.”

To learn more or to apply, visit scvfoundation.org/grants or contact Angie Pilgrim at apilgrim@scvfoundation.org with questions.