Recognizing the value of volunteers along the St. Croix River

NPS / Engelgau

The National Park Service deeply values its Volunteers in Parks (VIPs), whose tireless dedication contributes millions of service hours each year. This invaluable support directly strengthens our ability to preserve and protect our cherished natural and cultural heritage. VIPs are essential in expanding the NPS’s capacity, enabling crucial work in diverse areas such as habitat restoration, site maintenance, educational outreach, recreational support, and citizen science initiatives. While an informal tradition of volunteerism existed for many years, the Volunteers in the Parks Act of 1969 formally established this vital partnership. Today, over 100,000 generous VIPs donate their time and expertise, ensuring the continued stewardship of our national parks for generations to come.

Honoring Service During National Volunteer Week

Each year, National Volunteer Week provides a special opportunity to celebrate the heart and unwavering dedication of our volunteers. Since its inception in 1974, this week has grown into a widespread tribute, filled with numerous impactful projects and heartfelt events. We deeply appreciate every act of service, from providing online assistance to offering hands-on support in our visitor centers and along our scenic trails. The immense difference our volunteers make is truly immeasurable.

Riverway volunteers: A collaborative force

Volunteers who participated in the 2023 Namekagon River clean-up. (NPS)

In September 2022, the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway and the Wild Rivers Conservancy joined forces to launch the Riverway Volunteers program. This dynamic collaboration allows both organizations to cultivate a strong and engaged volunteer base, connect with a wider audience, strengthen community bonds, enhance program resilience, and effectively leverage shared resources to achieve their respective missions.

Riverway Volunteers directly contribute to the preservation and enhancement of the St. Croix and Namekagon rivers by working alongside staff from both the National Park Service and the Wild Rivers Conservancy. These dedicated individuals play a vital role in safeguarding the rivers’ precious resources and enriching the experiences of our visitors. Importantly, they are also part of the broader National Park Service Volunteers-In-Parks program, connecting them to a nationwide network of dedicated individuals.

Because of You! 2024 Volunteer Impact 5,894 Volunteer Hours | 302 Riverway Volunteers | $197,390 Dollar Value of Volunteer Service

Volunteer spotlights

Let’s hear directly from some of our incredible volunteers!

Art Anderson

Art and Sandy Anderson working on Zebra Mussel Sampler Blocks. NPS Photo

“My love for the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway runs deep—and it all started with countless nights spent camping along the Namekagon and St Croix Rivers. There’s a special kind of peace that settles in when you’re by the water, under the stars, with only the sounds of owls, frogs, and rustling leaves for company. Those trips gave me some of the most memorable experiences of my life—watching eagles soar overhead, spotting deer at dawn, or quietly observing turtles sunning on a log. The abundance of wildlife along the Namekagon and St Croix Rivers is truly breathtaking.

“That’s why I volunteer.

“Volunteering along the & Namekagon and St. Croix Riverway is more than just giving back—it’s a way to stay connected to a place that means so much to me. There’s something deeply fulfilling about getting my hands dirty cleaning up canoe landings, knowing that each piece of trash removed helps protect the natural beauty of this incredible river.

“Spending time along the river, I’ve come to appreciate the quiet, often unseen rhythms of nature. That’s why I loved monitoring the Mussel Trailer too. It’s a small but powerful way to help others discover the hidden life in the river and the delicate balance that keeps the ecosystem thriving. Mussels might not be the flashiest creatures, but they’re vital indicators of water quality and health—and sharing that story with others is something I truly enjoy.

“Volunteering here allows me to be part of something bigger than myself. Whether it’s welcoming a family on their first paddle, or making sure the landing is safe and clean for the next group, I know I’m helping preserve this place for future generations to enjoy. And in return, I always come away with a deeper sense of peace, purpose, and gratitude.”

Carmelita Nelson

Carmelita Nelson standing in front of the St. Croix River. NPS Photo

“Volunteering at the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway visitor center offers something new every day. Visitors come from all over the country and the world. Most people are stopping by for the first time and are curious about what there is to see and do in the area. Even local people walk away with a renewed pride in the river valley after watching our amazing film. I enjoy helping all visitors to find exceptional places to explore or fun activities to try that will bring them closer to our treasured river and natural resources. Children come alive interacting with the exhibits and skip out the door eager to work on their Junior Ranger badge, later returning to tell me about what they discovered. Their excitement is matched by the friendly and dedicated staff who work at the National Park, who know so much about mussels, aquatic life, birds, plants and ecology. If you enjoy lifelong learning, this is a great place to serve as a volunteer.”

Doug Plunkett

Doug Plunkett hiking in the winter. NPS Photo

“Growing up in Atlanta and hiking the lower sections of the Appalachian Trail I became fascinated with the idea of winter camping. Of course, this was only a dream in Georgia where the temperatures rarely falls much below freezing and there is often more ice than snow. Moving to the upper Midwest in the mid ‘70s I was fortunate enough to join a then unknown explorer named Will Steger on a 10-day winter trek through the BWCA. After that experience I was hooked on hiking and snowshoeing in the “Northwoods.”

It’s impossible to spend time in the woods without feeling a deep connection to the environment and want to protect it. So, after retirement I was searching for a way in which I could combine my outdoor activities with a volunteer effort to enhance and protect the environment. Luckily, just as I approached Wild Rivers Conservancy about volunteering, they were looking for someone to hike all the trails within the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway and report on conditions.

It turned out to be a terrific volunteer activity for me! I regularly hike the trails within the park, enjoying each hike and have even discovered some trails and scenic views which I never would have encountered without volunteering. If you are on the trails, you might encounter me – I’m always solo and can often be found cooking breakfast atop a rocky bluff overlooking the St. Croix or Namekagon River.”

Sandy Noreen-Ruben

Sandy Noreen-Ruben sitting on a boat with her dog by the river. NPS Photo

“After retiring from a career in education, I knew I wanted to continue working in meaningful volunteer opportunities that support the environment. I’ve always been a woods and water gal, so volunteering my time and talents with Wild Rivers Conservancy has been a great fit and partnership. The staff is so welcoming and supportive! I feel privileged to join them as we help students, their teachers, and parents explore nature’s playground together. A special thank you to them for allowing me to use my expertise as an instructional designer to redesign their Rivers Are Alive curriculum. I’m looking forward to many more years in support of this program. “

Meet the Volunteer Lead Team: Sierra Stukenholtz (Wild River Conservancy Volunteer Coordinator), Ranger Michael Raymonds (National Park Service), and Ryan Engelgau (Community Volunteer Ambassador). NPS Photo

Volunteer Lead Team

These individual spotlights and testimonials offer just a glimpse into the profound dedication of the volunteers within our thriving program. We wish we could individually celebrate each and every one of them, as their contributions are truly essential to our team’s success. The entire St. Croix team extends our deepest gratitude for the invaluable time and talent you generously share. Without your commitment, the operation of our park would be significantly impacted.

The Heart of Our Program: The Volunteer Lead Team

Behind the remarkable success of the volunteer efforts along the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway is a dedicated team of coordinators. These individuals form the backbone of the program, ensuring that everyone who wishes to contribute their time can do so effectively and meaningfully.

Sierra Stukenholtz, the Volunteer Coordinator for the Wild Rivers Conservancy, plays a pivotal role in our collaborative efforts. Her unique position allows her to seamlessly bridge the work of the Conservancy and the National Park Service, facilitating a truly co-managed volunteer program. Notably, she previously served as the park’s Community Volunteer Ambassador, bringing valuable firsthand experience to her current role.

Michael Raymonds, a Park Ranger with the National Park Service, integrates volunteer management into his diverse responsibilities. He is instrumental in maintaining the program’s strong connection to the broader NPS Volunteer-in-Parks initiative. His extensive experience, gained from his time at Cape Cod and Sequoia National Parks, provides a wealth of knowledge and best practices to our team.

Ryan Engelgau, our current Community Volunteer Ambassador, offers versatile support to both the Wild Rivers Conservancy and the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway. His background as a seasonal park ranger at Gulf Islands and Cape Hatteras National Seashores equips him to contribute effectively to a wide array of tasks and initiatives.

The Riverway Volunteers program is enriched by the diverse experiences and deep knowledge that each member of the lead team brings. Their shared passion for the stewardship and conservation of these scenic rivers unites them and fuels their unwavering dedication. This passion resonates deeply with our volunteers, fostering a strong and committed community dedicated to preserving this invaluable resource.

The Remarkable Growth of the Riverway Volunteers Program

The transition from exclusive park management to a collaborative co-management approach has resulted in a remarkable 37.9% increase in volunteer hours between 2021 and 2024. This powerful partnership, with dedicated volunteer supervisors from both the National Park Service and the Wild River Conservancy, has significantly broadened the scope of volunteer activities across the entire watershed. As a direct result, we have cultivated a richer array of unique volunteer opportunities and a wider selection of positions in diverse and impactful locations.

A Heartfelt Thank You!

Your dedication truly makes all the difference! As our program continues to expand, offering even more meaningful ways to get involved and support our precious riverway, the entire volunteer team wants to express our sincere and profound gratitude for the incredible hours and unwavering commitment each of you brings to protecting, preserving, and sharing this vital resource. We simply could not achieve our mission without your passion and selfless contributions. Here’s to another fantastic year of impactful volunteerism on the river!

Discover even more opportunities or connect directly with our dedicated volunteer leadership team by searching for “St. Croix National Scenic Riverway” on volunteer.gov or reaching out to us directly via email:

