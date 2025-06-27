Six More Ways of Seeing the St. Croix: Precious waters

The above map attempts to show lakes in the St. Croix River watershed that are considered by their respective state governments to be the best of the best. It does not fully succeed. Minnesota and Wisconsin have different ways of designating such waters, and it’s simply apples to oranges, or comparing hotdish to bratwurst.

But it’s still interesting. The lakes above in the map are from two distinct categories, “outstanding waters” and “lakes of biological significance. Both states have the first category, but Wisconsin has designated many more lakes. Minnesota has only a few “outstanding resource value waters” but also has many “lakes of biological significance.”

State Outstanding Waters Lakes of Biological Significance Minnesota 6 65 Wisconsin 157 N/A Figures are for St. Croix River basin.

The differences are confusing, but important for proper interpretation of the map. You can still look at the map and marvel at all these clean, healthy waters that are home to thriving fish populations, rare plants and animals, unpolluted water, and unspoiled scenery.

Minnesota Lakes of Biological Significance:

“Unique plant or animal presence was the primary measure of a lake’s biological significance. Lakes were rated and grouped for each of the following communities: aquatic plants, fish, birds, and amphibians. Lakes were assigned one of three biological significance classes (outstanding, high, or moderate), which are defined in Section 5: Attributes (below). Many Minnesota lakes have not been sampled for plants and/or animals, so this list of lakes will be periodically revised as additional biological data become available. “The goal of this list was to identify lakes that exhibit the highest quality features within any of the four assessed biological communities (as opposed to identification of lakes that exhibit diversity across communities). Therefore, a lake needed to meet criteria for only one of the community types (aquatic plants, fish, birds, amphibians) to be identified as a Lake of Biological Significance. Occurrences of high-quality features within the community types determined the biological significance rank.”

Minnesota Outstanding Resource Value Waters:

“Outstanding resource value waters classified as “prohibited” and “restricted” have extra levels of protection above other waters to protect their unique natures. These include high-quality waters and waters that have exceptional recreation, cultural, aesthetic, or scientific value. Waters such as the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, Voyageur’s National Park, Lake Superior, and others are protected as ORVWs.”

Wisconsin Outstanding and Exceptional Resource Waters:

“Wisconsin has designated many of the state’s highest quality waters as Outstanding Resource Waters (ORWs) or Exceptional Resource Waters (ERWs). Waters designated as ORW or ERW are surface waters that provide outstanding recreational opportunities, support valuable fisheries and wildlife habitat, have good water quality and are not significantly impacted by human activities. “ORW and ERW status identifies waters that the State of Wisconsin has determined warrant additional protection from the effects of pollution. These designations are intended to meet federal Clean Water Act obligations requiring Wisconsin to adopt an “antidegradation” policy that is designed to prevent any lowering of water quality – especially in those waters having significant ecological or cultural value.”

