Six More Ways of Seeing the St. Croix: Precious waters

The lakes and streams designated as outstanding and significant are special waters requiring careful stewardship.

By

Greg Seitz

/

/

3 minute read

Editor’s note: More than 7,700 square miles of land and water in Minnesota and Wisconsin drain toward the St. Croix River. Back in 2022, St. Croix 360 published a series of six maps showing different information that illustrates unique attributes of this region. We’re going to do that again.

Map #1: Where the white pines were

Historic surveys documented the old-growth white pines that once stood across much of the region.

Map #2: Where the wild rice grows

Beloved grain, bountiful in the upper St. Croix River watershed, has provided priceless nutrition for countless generations.

The above map attempts to show lakes in the St. Croix River watershed that are considered by their respective state governments to be the best of the best. It does not fully succeed. Minnesota and Wisconsin have different ways of designating such waters, and it’s simply apples to oranges, or comparing hotdish to bratwurst.

But it’s still interesting. The lakes above in the map are from two distinct categories, “outstanding waters” and “lakes of biological significance. Both states have the first category, but Wisconsin has designated many more lakes. Minnesota has only a few “outstanding resource value waters” but also has many “lakes of biological significance.”

StateOutstanding WatersLakes of Biological Significance
Minnesota665
Wisconsin157N/A
Figures are for St. Croix River basin.

The differences are confusing, but important for proper interpretation of the map. You can still look at the map and marvel at all these clean, healthy waters that are home to thriving fish populations, rare plants and animals, unpolluted water, and unspoiled scenery.

Minnesota Lakes of Biological Significance:

“Unique plant or animal presence was the primary measure of a lake’s biological significance. Lakes were rated and grouped for each of the following communities: aquatic plants, fish, birds, and amphibians. Lakes were assigned one of three biological significance classes (outstanding, high, or moderate), which are defined in Section 5: Attributes (below). Many Minnesota lakes have not been sampled for plants and/or animals, so this list of lakes will be periodically revised as additional biological data become available.

“The goal of this list was to identify lakes that exhibit the highest quality features within any of the four assessed biological communities (as opposed to identification of lakes that exhibit diversity across communities). Therefore, a lake needed to meet criteria for only one of the community types (aquatic plants, fish, birds, amphibians) to be identified as a Lake of Biological Significance. Occurrences of high-quality features within the community types determined the biological significance rank.”

Minnesota Outstanding Resource Value Waters:

“Outstanding resource value waters classified as “prohibited” and “restricted” have extra levels of protection above other waters to protect their unique natures. These include high-quality waters and waters that have exceptional recreation, cultural, aesthetic, or scientific value. Waters such as the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, Voyageur’s National Park, Lake Superior, and others are protected as ORVWs.”

Wisconsin Outstanding and Exceptional Resource Waters:

“Wisconsin has designated many of the state’s highest quality waters as Outstanding Resource Waters (ORWs) or Exceptional Resource Waters (ERWs). Waters designated as ORW or ERW are surface waters that provide outstanding recreational opportunities, support valuable fisheries and wildlife habitat, have good water quality and are not significantly impacted by human activities.

“ORW and ERW status identifies waters that the State of Wisconsin has determined warrant additional protection from the effects of pollution. These designations are intended to meet federal Clean Water Act obligations requiring Wisconsin to adopt an “antidegradation” policy that is designed to prevent any lowering of water quality – especially in those waters having significant ecological or cultural value.”

Lists of waters:

Minnesota Outstanding Resource Value Waters

NameCounty
GrindstonePine
Boot Lake SNAWashington
Falls Creek SNAAnoka
Kettle River SNAPine
Kettle River
St. Croix River

Wisconsin Outstanding and Exceptional Resource Value Waters
Lakes
Perch
Eau Claire Lake, Upper
Phipps
Whitefish
Trego
Nelson
Stone
Bass
Mckenzie Lake, Middle
Big
Bond
Bass
Phipps
Osgood
Pacwawong
Eau Claire Lake, Lower
Pipe
Sand
Big
Shell
Sand
Bean
Spring
Sawyer
Namekagon
Hayward
Streams
KettleBrook
DodyBrook
SiouxPortage
SpruceRiver
HayCreek
PerkinsCreek
StuntzBrook
BeanBrook
BigBrook
KinnickinnicRiver
ParkerCreek
TobyCreek
AppleRiver
PeabodyCreek
PineBrook
BearBrook
MooseRiver
SouthFork
McDermottCreek
RaceBranch
RaceBranch
TotagaticRiver
TotagaticRiver
TotagaticRiver
SpencerCreek
NorthFork
NorthFork
NamekagonRiver
ClamRiver
LocalWater
ClamRiver
ClamRiver
ClemensCreek
NamekagonRiver
KinnickinnicRiver
RockyBranch(Rocky
EastBrook
BrantBrook
EkdallBrook
ClamRiver
ArnoldCreek
TotagaticRiver
TotagaticRiver
BehningCreek
BeebeCreek
StCroix
DogtownCreek
NamekagonRiver
HatcheryCreek
MosquitoBrook
McdermottBrook
NorthFork
BurnsCreek
MarkeeCreek
LittleMckenzie
IndianCreek
Jones(Webb)
MckenzieCreek
ShellCreek
SpringBranch
OrrCreek
SouthFork
KrantzCreek
BigRock
SpringBrook
DahlstromBrook
SawyerCreek
SawyerCreek
BeaverBrook
CrystalBrook
WhalenCreek
SouthFork
GodfreyCreek
BensonBrook
MooreFarm
ClemensCreek
PotterCreek
MooseRiver
LittleBean
SpringBrook
ChippanazieCreek
SouthChannel
DagoCreek
BaconCreek
CranberryCreek
NelsonCreek
GullCreek
LittleBrook
MontgomeryCreek
MontgomeryCreek
ClamRiver
WillowRiver
RaceBranch
TotagaticRiver
TotagaticRiver
SandCreek
St.Croix
CatlinCreek
SpringBranch
YellowRiver
ChippanazieCreek
SawyerCreek
RandCreek
CreekS13
YellowRiver
KnappCreek
NamekagonRiver
TotagaticRiver
TotagaticRiver
MckenzieCreek
MckenzieCreek
EastBrook
TotagaticRiver
SpringBranch
WolfCreek
SandCreek
ClamRiver
ClamRiver
StCroix
StCroix
StCroix
NamekagonRiver
NamekagonRiver
NamekagonRiver
St.Croix
St.Croix
TotagaticRiver
Minnesota Lakes of Biological Significance
LakeCounty
ForestWashington
JaneWashington
ElmoWashington
North School SectionWashington
Big MarineWashington
Lake St. CroixWashington
ColbyChisago
Big CarnelianWashington
CrossPine
Sunrise PoolsChisago
GreenChisago
South CenterChisago
UnnamedAnoka
PokegamaPine
UnnamedAnoka
GrassIsanti
FishChisago
UnnamedAnoka
HorseshoeChisago
RushChisago
RushChisago
Upper RiceIsanti
Unnamed (Jones)Kanabec
FishKanabec
PenningtonKanabec
AnnKanabec
Dewitt MarshMille Lacs
Ernst PoolMille Lacs
KnifeKanabec
UnnamedKanabec
GrindstonePine
UnnamedKanabec
ThirteenKanabec
PomroyKanabec
FoxPine
BassPine
Lake Full of FishKanabec
GreigsPine
IslandPine
OlivePine
McCormickPine
Little Hanging HornCarlton
LordsPine
EchoCarlton
ClearPine
UnnamedPine
ClosePine
Little TamarackPine
Hanging HornCarlton
SecondPine
DagoPine
CrookedPine
Hay Creek FlowagePine
LongPine
RushPine
RazorPine
FirstPine
TurtlePine
JohnsonPine
TamarackPine
MooseheadCarlton
ParkCarlton
Little KettleCarlton
KettleCarlton
Wild RiceCarlton
