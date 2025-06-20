Wisconsin DNR celebrates 85 years of bald eagle protection and National Eagle Day

The bald eagle population has recovered from near extinction thanks to numerous conservation efforts.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is celebrating National Eagle Day (June 20, 2025) and the 85th anniversary of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. Wisconsinites can support the next species’ comeback in Wisconsin with an Endangered Resources license plate.

Bald eagles have made an amazing recovery in our state thanks to a combination of the national ban on the pesticide DDT, added state and federal protections, like the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, river cleanups under the Clean Water Act and Wisconsin DNR nest monitoring and protection with support from the Endangered Resources Fund.

“The bald eagle is an iconic Wisconsin endangered resources success story, and part of that work was supported by the Endangered Resources Fund,” said Drew Feldkirchner, DNR Natural Heritage Conservation Director. “Endangered Resources license plates help raise funds and spread awareness for current endangered species recovery efforts in Wisconsin, like little brown bats, rusty patched bumble bees and ornate box turtles.”

Endangered Resources license plates include an annual $25 donation to the Endangered Resources Fund. This revenue has played a critical role in funding DNR conservation work for more than 400 wildlife species and 300 plant species listed as endangered, threatened or special concern. The DNR’s Natural Heritage Conservation Bureau works across the department and with partners and volunteers to locate, protect and manage native plants, animals and Wisconsin’s natural communities from the common to the critically endangered.

The Endangered Resources license plate is $40 for the first year, with a one-time charge of $15 to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and the remaining $25 to the DNR’s Endangered Resources Fund.

Endangered Resources license plates, along with tax form donations and state matching funds, have accounted for as much as 40% of funding for endangered species conservation in some years and have supported the recovery of bald eagles, trumpeter swans and other species while preventing hundreds of other species from vanishing from Wisconsin. In 2024, license plate sales raised over $470,000 for conservation of endangered resources.

How To Get An Endangered Resources Plate

To buy a new plate, fill out the WisDOT Endangered Resources License Plate Application Form. People can switch to this license plate at any time, and there is no need to wait for registration renewal.

Visit the Endangered Resources License Plates webpage for more information.