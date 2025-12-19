St. Croix Seasons: Summer to Fall

While the frenzy of the breeding season has calmed, the world still offers abundance. Parents have accomplished their urgent annual work. The sun still has intensity, and plants soak it up. The slowness of the days can disguise the progressions of weeks. Energy slowly leaves the landscape, as trees begin to turn and other vegetation loses its luster.

Shorter days and cooler temperatures tell all us living things it’s time to get ready for a more difficult season. The current bounty is not long to last.

Then comes the swings between summer and fall, as the old dance resumes. The cool nights and brisk days. The chaos of fall migration and fading colors. Dry air and strong sun. Another cycle of annual changes just starting.

August

September