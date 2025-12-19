St. Croix Seasons: Summer to Fall

Over the next several weeks I will share my own photos from the past year of the St. Croix River and the waters that flow into it. Over the course of the series, photos will be included from many parts of the river and its watershed. These images are offered in gratitude for the river, its tributaries, and the readers and supporters of St. Croix 360. – Greg
While the frenzy of the breeding season has calmed, the world still offers abundance. Parents have accomplished their urgent annual work. The sun still has intensity, and plants soak it up. The slowness of the days can disguise the progressions of weeks. Energy slowly leaves the landscape, as trees begin to turn and other vegetation loses its luster.
Shorter days and cooler temperatures tell all us living things it’s time to get ready for a more difficult season. The current bounty is not long to last.
Then comes the swings between summer and fall, as the old dance resumes. The cool nights and brisk days. The chaos of fall migration and fading colors. Dry air and strong sun. Another cycle of annual changes just starting.
August
September
