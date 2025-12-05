Photos: St. Croix Seasons, Early Spring

The slow arrival of spring in March and April offers much beauty for the observant.

Over the next several weeks I will share my own photos from the past year of the St. Croix River and the waters that flow into it. Over the course of the series, photos will be included from many parts of the river and its watershed. These images are offered in gratitude for the river, its tributaries, and the readers and supporters of St. Croix 360. – Greg

Spring sneaks in. The sun strengthens. Moving water shakes off ice, while lakes remain locked. The first signs of the changing season are followed by a long period of stasis, in which the days of green growth feel far off.

I roamed a bit last March and April. Sought those early signs, that evidence of progress toward life after the frozen months. Ducks sought refuge in the quiet corners of creeks, burst out of cover when I approached, scattered into the sky. Bright blooms pushed through last year’s dead grasses, catching the early sun before bigger, bolder plants could monopolize photosynthesis.

Despite the slow advancement of the climate, spring surprises. Just when the landscape seems frozen and silent, a bird fresh from southern latitudes might flutter in a leafless tree. A flower may peek out of the brown leaf litter. A warm breeze promises more to come.

March

Over spring break, my family visited New York City. We saw a few things at the American Museum of Natural History that reminded me of home.

April