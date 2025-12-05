Photos: St. Croix Seasons, Early Spring

The slow arrival of spring in March and April offers much beauty for the observant.

By

Greg Seitz

/

/

< 1 minute read

Share: Facebook Bluesky LinkedIn Email Other

Over the next several weeks I will share my own photos from the past year of the St. Croix River and the waters that flow into it. Over the course of the series, photos will be included from many parts of the river and its watershed. These images are offered in gratitude for the river, its tributaries, and the readers and supporters of St. Croix 360. – Greg

Spring sneaks in. The sun strengthens. Moving water shakes off ice, while lakes remain locked. The first signs of the changing season are followed by a long period of stasis, in which the days of green growth feel far off.

I roamed a bit last March and April. Sought those early signs, that evidence of progress toward life after the frozen months. Ducks sought refuge in the quiet corners of creeks, burst out of cover when I approached, scattered into the sky. Bright blooms pushed through last year’s dead grasses, catching the early sun before bigger, bolder plants could monopolize photosynthesis.

Despite the slow advancement of the climate, spring surprises. Just when the landscape seems frozen and silent, a bird fresh from southern latitudes might flutter in a leafless tree. A flower may peek out of the brown leaf litter. A warm breeze promises more to come.

March

Over spring break, my family visited New York City. We saw a few things at the American Museum of Natural History that reminded me of home.

April

Support st. croix 360

Comments

St. Croix 360 offers commenting to support productive discussion. We don’t allow name-calling, personal attacks, or misinformation. This discussion may be heavily moderated and we reserve the right to block nonconstructive comments. Please: Be kind, give others the benefit of the doubt, read the article closely, check your assumptions, and stay curious. Thank you!

“Opinion is really the lowest form of human knowledge. It requires no accountability, no understanding.” – Bill Bullard

4 responses to “Photos: St. Croix Seasons, Early Spring”

  1. Troy Howard Avatar
    Troy Howard

    Any idea if the orange colors in the Wolf Creek Falls photos is an orange bacterial/fungal slime flux, or just an unusually bright iron precipitate?

    Reply
    1. Greg Seitz Avatar
      Greg Seitz

      No idea!

      Reply
  2. Arden Johnson Avatar
    Arden Johnson

    Minor correction. Dwarf trout lily is a rare species found in only three counties in SE Minnesota. Pictured is white trout lily.

    1
    Reply
    1. Greg Seitz Avatar
      Greg Seitz

      Ack, brain misfire. Thanks for catching it!

      Reply

Comment

Follow:

Recent News: