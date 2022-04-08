See the river in new ways on a St. Croix 360 guided kayak trip

For the second year, St. Croix 360 is partnering with Wahoo! Adventures to offer four all-inclusive guided kayak trips on the river this summer. We will spend a morning exploring the channels and islands around the mouth of the Apple River, and cap it off with a delicious lunch. Each trip will focus on a different topic, from birds and flowers to poetry and history.

Each trip includes your kayak, PFD, and paddle, kayaking instruction for beginners, and an approximately two-hour paddle with chances to relax and enjoy, as well as listen and learn to expert guides. It is supported by Wahoo!’s helpful staff so it’s easy and fun for everyone. The fee is $89 and reservations are limited.

May 14 – Birds, Bugs, & Blooms

June 18 – River Haikus

July 16 – Slow Poke Paddle

August 27 – History of Arcola Area

The trips are all based out of Arcola Mills, the historic mansion and village about five miles above Stillwater. This point gives direct access to an amazing part of the river that is otherwise difficult to visit due to the location of landings. This section includes bald eagle and osprey nests, numerous historic sites, beautiful exposed limestone banks, and much more.

Last summer’s trips all sold out, and everyone seemed to have a great time. The river was beautiful, the wildlife abundant, and the groups full of stories and laughter. Chef Dave made unique and tasty food each time, which was enjoyed outside over more river stories and questions and answers.

I hope to see you on the river! – Greg