See the river in new ways on a St. Croix 360 guided kayak trip

For the second year, St. Croix 360 is partnering with Wahoo! Adventures to offer four all-inclusive guided kayak trips on the river this summer. We will spend a morning exploring the channels and islands around the mouth of the Apple River, and cap it off with a delicious lunch. Each trip will focus on a different topic, from birds and flowers to poetry and history.

Each trip includes your kayak, PFD, and paddle, kayaking instruction for beginners, and an approximately two-hour paddle with chances to relax and enjoy, as well as listen and learn to expert guides. It is supported by Wahoo!’s helpful staff so it’s easy and fun for everyone. The fee is $89 and reservations are limited.

  • May 14 – Birds, Bugs, & Blooms
  • June 18 – River Haikus
  • July 16 – Slow Poke Paddle
  • August 27 – History of Arcola Area
The trips are all based out of Arcola Mills, the historic mansion and village about five miles above Stillwater. This point gives direct access to an amazing part of the river that is otherwise difficult to visit due to the location of landings. This section includes bald eagle and osprey nests, numerous historic sites, beautiful exposed limestone banks, and much more.

Last summer’s trips all sold out, and everyone seemed to have a great time. The river was beautiful, the wildlife abundant, and the groups full of stories and laughter. Chef Dave made unique and tasty food each time, which was enjoyed outside over more river stories and questions and answers.

I hope to see you on the river! – Greg

About

St. Croix 360 builds support for river stewardship, and connects people and organizations. It is an independent news source produced by Greg Seitz, with past support from the St. Croix River Association.

Story of 360

One of the biggest challenges facing the St. Croix River is harmful blooms of algae in in the lower river, due to excess nutrients in runoff. The goal is to restore the river by reducing phosphorus levels to 360 tons/year. Learn more »

Lower St. Croix: St. Croix 360 partners with online calendar St. Croix Splash.

For events elsewhere in the watershed, contact St. Croix 360 directly.

To help increase awareness of the St. Croix River, news organizations and other outlets are free to share St. Croix 360 content, as long as you follow a few simple rules.

