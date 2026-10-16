State and federal agencies considering land swap near Stillwater

The National Park Service and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources might trade two prominent pieces of public land along the St. Croix River, under a proposal currently under discussion. The swap would see the National Park Service acquire the Boom Site wayside property, and the DNR take over Fairy Falls, currently in federal ownership.

The Fairy Falls Day Use Area is a 54-acre natural area located in Stillwater Township of Washington County, Minnesota. Deep ravines and steep bluffs surround Silver Creek as it passes through a marsh on its way to the St. Croix River. The site features abundant ecological diversity and culturally significant history.

The Boom Site is a 26-acre state wayside managed by the Department of Natural Resources, which took over the site from the Minnesota Department of Transportation in 2010. It features the historic location of the St. Croix Boom, an essential piece of logging infrastructure that operated from 1856 to 1914. The wayside includes short hiking trails, a historic cave, springs, and sandy river shorelines.

“The Boom Site’s frontage along the St. Croix River presents opportunities to advance the mission of the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, particularly through recreational access and river stewardship,” said Pete Wintersteen, a spokesperson for the National Park Service.

The National Park Service is currently in the stage of evaluating the proposal, and no decisions have yet been made. The agency is “seeking to understand community perspectives and assess the potential benefits of the exchange,” according to Wintersteen.

The city of Stillwater recently approved a resolution supporting the exchange, as requested by the DNR. Although neither property is located in the city, it is standard practice to seek support from neighboring communities. City staff reported that management of both properties should not change significantly.

“The NPS intends to continue managing and maintaining the Boom Site in its current condition, with no additional development planned,” wrote city administrative staffer Elizabeth Bechel. “The DNR would manage Fairy Falls as a Scientific and Natural Area, with a focus on conservation rather than active recreation. Fairy Falls would remain open to the public, and the DNR has indicated there are no plans for development at this time.”

The National Park Service has been seeking to address a variety of issues with recreational impacts at Fairy Falls for the past several years. In November 2024, the agency finalized environmental review for a site management plan. It called for changes to parking, trails, and other elements to address increased visitor numbers since 2020.

With the agencies in the early stages of discussions, officials stress that it will be a while before anything changes. “Should the effort proceed, the full process could take several years,” Wintersteen said.