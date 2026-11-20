Fourth round of Capacity Building Grants provides nearly $454,000 to 12 organizations across the region.

Volunteers at Valley Outreach, a Capacity Building Grant recipient. (Courtesy St. Croix Valley Foundation)

The St. Croix Valley Foundation awarded $453,689 to 12 nonprofits in its fourth round of Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants. The grants help local nonprofits operate more effectively and sustain their work through better planning, stronger leadership, and improved systems.

The latest awards bring total grantmaking through the program to more than $2 million supporting 71 nonprofits since its launch in late 2025.

Five implementation grants totaling $324,589 account for nearly three-quarters of this round’s funding, including three awards exceeding $80,000. These grants help organizations carry out plans to strengthen their operations and long-term sustainability.

“The 71 nonprofits supported through this grant program are doing thoughtful, creative work to meet community needs while also looking ahead at what their organizations will need to stay strong,” said Angie Pilgrim, Vice President of Community Impact at the St. Croix Valley Foundation. “What’s especially encouraging in this round is how organizations are putting plans into action. These grants give them resources to make improvements that can be difficult to take on while managing day-to-day demands but are essential to sustaining the work our communities count on.”

A Growing Reach Across the Valley

The Nonprofit Capacity Building Grant Program supports work essential to nonprofit effectiveness and long-term sustainability, including leadership development, strategic planning, fundraising, technology, governance, and organizational systems. Four funding avenues—Experiences, Planning, Implementation, and System-Wide Infrastructure—support organizations from learning and assessment through putting plans into action and developing shared resources.

This latest round of awards reflects the diversity of the nonprofit sector in our region, with recipients working across a broad range of fields—from environmental stewardship and arts and cultural preservation to mental health, housing, health care, and community services.

The following 12 organizations received fourth-round awards:

Organization Name Funding Avenue Grant Amount Amery Area Historical Society & Museum Planning $20,000 Baldwin Care Center LLC Implementation $19,903 Burnett Medical Center Experience $9,900 Kinnic Falls, Inc. Planning $25,000 Marbleseed Implementation $83,874 Minnesota Transportation Museum Experience $10,000 NAMI St. Croix Valley Implementation $81,812 North Woods and Waters of the St. Croix Heritage Area Implementation $99,450 Silver Sobriety Planning $14,200 Square Lake Film & Music Festival Planning $25,000 Stepping Stone Emergency Housing Planning $25,000 Valley Outreach Implementation $39,550 Totals $453,689

The Next Opportunity to Strengthen Valley Organizations

The Nonprofit Capacity Building Grant Program is funded through the Nonprofit Stability Collaborative Fund at the St. Croix Valley Foundation. The Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation established the Fund with a lead gift, and the Hugh J. Andersen Foundation joined as an early funding partner.