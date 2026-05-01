Foundation invests $1.26M to strengthen St. Croix Valley nonprofits

Second round of capacity-building grants supports 24 organizations strengthening leadership, systems, and long-term sustainability

By

St. Croix Valley Foundation

|

|

Reading Time:

4 minutes

Share:

St. Croix River sunrise. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

The St. Croix Valley Foundation on May 5 announced $821,407 in second-round Capacity Building Grants to 24 nonprofit organizations. In just six months, the program has invested more than $1.26 million in 46 organizations across the St. Croix Valley—strengthening leadership, systems, and long-term sustainability for nonprofits across the region.

“This second round really reinforces what we’re hearing across the region: nonprofits are not just asking for support, they’re increasingly thinking about how to adapt, collaborate, and sustain their work for the future,” said Angie Pilgrim, Vice President of Community Impact at the St. Croix Valley Foundation.

“What’s especially exciting is the level of thoughtfulness we’re seeing—many organizations are stepping back to assess what’s needed, investing in systems and leadership, and working across sectors to solve complex challenges. That’s exactly what this program is designed to support.”

Strengthening the systems behind the mission

What this funding supports isn’t always visible, but it’s what makes everything else work.

In this round, nonprofits are investing in leadership, systems, and partnerships to respond to rising demand, navigate change, and sustain their impact over time. This work shows up in different ways—from building better data to making smarter decisions about what comes next.

Kinnickinnic River Land Trust received a $93,220 Implementation Grant to develop a Healthy Environments, Healthy Communities Dashboard. The project brings together environmental and public health data into a single platform to inform decision-making and support community action.

“This project is about connecting the dots between environmental health, community health, and the decisions we make moving forward,” said Steve Leonard, Executive Director of Kinnickinnic River Land Trust. “By bringing together data from across partners into one shared dashboard, we can better understand trends, identify priorities, and work collaboratively to protect the watershed and the communities that depend on it.”

ABC for Rural Health, based in Turtle Lake and serving Burnett, Polk, St. Croix, and Pierce counties in Wisconsin, received a $25,000 Planning Grant to strengthen its future. The organization will continue helping families navigate health coverage and access care while managing a leadership transition and growing demand for its services.

“We’re at a critical moment, facing both a surge in demand and an evolving leadership transition,” said Mike Rust, Chief Operating Officer of ABC for Rural Health. “This planning effort allows us to be proactive by preserving institutional knowledge, strengthening continuity, and building a path forward that ensures rural communities continue to have access to the care and advocacy they need.”

Second-round capacity building grant recipients

The following 24 organizations received second-round awards through the Foundation’s Nonprofit Capacity Building Grant Program:

Organization NameProject NameFunding AvenueGrant Amount
The Food GroupGrowing Staff Capacity and Agricultural NetworksExperience$10,000.00
YMCA of the NorthLittle Seeds Nature Preschool Professional Capacity Expansion GrantExperience$7,245.00
ABC for Rural Health, Inc.Planning to Sustain & Strengthen the Rural Health Safety NetPlanning$25,000.00
ArtReach St. CroixStrategic Planning to Supercharge ArtReachPlanning$25,000.00
BRIDGE for Community Life, Inc.BRIDGE Development Plan & the Details are in the DataPlanning$16,971.00
Family Resource Center St. Croix ValleyFRCSCV Data System Planning ProjectPlanning$25,000.00
Freedom Park CenterFreedom Park Center Capacity Building and Planning ProjectPlanning$25,000.00
Interfaith Caregivers of Polk County, Inc.Community ConnectionsPlanning$25,000.00
Marine Library AssociationIntegrated Strategic Planning and Program EvaluationPlanning$25,000.00
Mental Health Task Force of Polk CountyPlanning for What Comes NextPlanning$25,000.00
River Valley Trails, INC.Capacity First: Strategic Alignment for Responsible GrowthPlanning$15,000.00
St. Croix Valley OperaSCVO Strategic Plan & Capacity Building RoadmapPlanning$22,800.00
Thug Life MinistrySustainability of the Thug programPlanning$11,000.00
United Way of Washington County-EastUWWCE Strategic PlanningPlanning$25,000.00
Valley Friendship ClubValley Friendship Club – Strategic PlanningPlanning$15,000.00
Camp OdayinAdvancing Technology for Organizational ImpactImplementation$27,782.00
Cancer Legal CareLaunching New Financial, Donor, and IT SystemsImplementation$57,789.00
Family Friendly Workplaces, Inc.Claude AI ImplementationImplementation$6,000.00
Kinnickinnic River Land TrustHealthy Environments, Healthy Communities DashboardImplementation$93,220.00
Lakes Center for Youth and FamiliesData Systems to Strengthen Youth ImpactImplementation$100,000.00
Open CupboardBuilding our Future: Taking our Development Program to the Next LevelImplementation$62,800.00
Philadelphia Community FarmValues-Based Fundraising for Long-Term StabilityImplementation$50,000.00
St. Croix Valley Food BankBuilding Infrastructure for Hunger Relief with Funding SustainabilityImplementation$94,300.00
The Connect CenterCRM Purchase and ImplementationImplementation$31,500.00  

A regional response to a changing nonprofit landscape

The Nonprofit Capacity Building Grant Program is made possible through the Nonprofit Stability Collaborative Fund—a bold, $3.5 million investment in the strength and sustainability of St. Croix Valley nonprofits.

Established at the St. Croix Valley Foundation in 2025 by regional philanthropic partners, the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation and the Hugh J. Andersen Foundation, the Fund was created in direct response to a pivotal moment for the nonprofit sector.

The program offers quarterly funding across four areas—Experiences, Planning, Implementation, and System-Wide Infrastructure. The next application deadline is May 31, 2026. Learn more at scvfoundation.org/nonprofits/grants/capacity-building.

Related Posts:

Support st. croix 360

Comments

St. Croix 360 offers commenting to support productive discussion. We don’t allow name-calling, personal attacks, or misinformation. This discussion may be heavily moderated and we reserve the right to block nonconstructive comments. Please: Be kind, give others the benefit of the doubt, read the article closely, check your assumptions, and stay curious. Thank you!

“Opinion is really the lowest form of human knowledge. It requires no accountability, no understanding.” – Bill Bullard

Comment

Support the book

Please help Greg Seitz complete his deep map of the St. Croix River watershed.

DONATE

Deep Mapping exhibit

April 2-May 9, 2026
Stillwater, Minnesota

Details

Follow:

Recent News: