With the bridge now closed to traffic, construction workers are in the process of removing it and preparing to build its replacement.

A temporary causeway under construction within the river to provide access for equipment and materials needed to build the new bridge. (MNDOT)

Crews have begun the Osceola Bridge demolition process following the closure of Hwy 243 between Osceola Landing and Hwy 35 on Mon, Nov. 16.

They will carefully dismantle the existing bridge piece by piece before building a new one in its place. Work will begin with removing the bridge railing, followed by the bridge deck, progressing from the Minnesota side toward Wisconsin. Demolition is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

At the same time, crews are constructing a causeway and trestle to create dry workspaces within the river. The causeway, pictured below, is anticipated to be completed by early 2027. These temporary structures will provide access for equipment and materials needed to build the new bridge. Once the work is finished, both structures will be removed from the project area.

Finally, you may notice crews clearing trees and vegetation along the portage route on the Minnesota side that will be used during temporary closures of the river channel next year. For now, late season canoers and kayakers can still pass through the area during construction.

As construction continues, please help keep everyone safe by staying out of active work areas. We will continue sharing project highlights, progress updates and close-up construction pictures so you can get a front-row view of the work from a safe distance. Want to see something specific in a future update? Email the project team.

All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather and schedule permitting and subject to change.