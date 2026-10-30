Osceola bridge closure timeline updated

Visualization of the bridge (MNDOT)

Thanks for your continued patience while we pin down the Hwy 243 Osceola Bridge closure date.

The bridge will stay open a little longer than we first expected because the contractor is waiting for equipment needed to begin removing the old bridge.

The Hwy 243/Osceola Bridge between Osceola Landing and Wisconsin Hwy 35 is now scheduled to close at 5 a.m. Mon, Nov. 16.

If you travel between Minnesota and Wisconsin, plan ahead and follow the signed detour using Hwy 95, Hwy 8, Hwy 35 and Hwy 243, or use another route.

The bridge is expected to stay closed through fall 2027 while crews remove the old bridge and build a new one.

Bridge Closure Preparations Continue

Even with the short delay, crews will continue making progress. In the coming weeks, you’ll see workers clearing trees and vegetation along the portage route while the bridge remains open to traffic. Crews will also be preparing the Hwy 8 detour route with fresh pavement markings before the bridge closes.

We appreciate your patience as this work moves forward.

Plan ahead by checking 511, and give yourself additional time to reach your destination.

Please note that all timeframes are approximate, subject to change, and weather and schedule dependent.

Please drive with care in work zones:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate with care and caution. Stay alert; work zones constantly change. Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment. Obey posted speed limits. The fine for a violation in a work zone is $300. Minimize distractions behind the wheel. Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

More about this project

We are partnering with WisDOT to replace the Hwy 243 Osceola Bridge over the St. Croix River to maintain a reliable connection between Washington and Chisago counties in Minnesota and the Village of Osceola in Polk County, Wisconsin. The current bridge, built in 1953, will be replaced with a new bridge in the same location. The project will also include a new pedestrian and bicycle path linking Osceola Landing to the Village of Osceola.

For more information, including construction schedule and upcoming traffic impacts, visit the Osceola Bridge project webpage. If you have questions, please contact the project team.