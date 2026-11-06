Book update: I’ve been everywhere

“I’ve been everywhere, man

I’ve been everywhere, man

Crossed the desert’s bare, man

I’ve breathed the mountain air, man

Of travel I’ve a-had my share, man

I’ve been everywhere”

– Hank Snow, 1962

Wild water.

Last week, I sat on the edge of a small lake high in the St. Croix River headwaters. I was surrounded by forest, the day was calm, and the lake was glassy. Blue sky was slowly pushing clouds away. It was good to sit quietly and take it all in.

This was one of the last stops on one of the last research trips I’ll take to inform my book about the watershed. Soon I would turn south again and return home, where writing awaited.

It was a bittersweet moment. A few years ago, I set out to get to know this watershed as best I could. I am amazed at how many incredible places I have visited since then and the stories I’ve uncovered. I have also come to understand that I will never know it completely, that there is always more to learn. I find that reassuring.

This map represents what can be called geographic notes: observations connected to coordinates. Sometimes that has included marking waypoints in a mapping app, sometimes snapping a photo with GPS coordinates attached. I have noted everything from interesting farms to glacial features, from historic sites to wildlife sightings, and from pretty roads to scenic trails. It is far from comprehensive in documenting my travels around the watershed. My usage of such observations has changed over time and shifted depending on my objectives, time available, and sometimes just my mood. Another distortion is that the photos are densest in my home corner of the lower watershed—and includes a lot of photos of my kids. Nonetheless, I enjoy looking at it and hope it offers some insight, even if it’s just that I like making maps.

I have checklists and spreadsheets to organize all this research, and have slowly and steadily been crossing things off. I have slept in my truck, in cabins, on floors and couches, motel rooms. I have put in thousands of miles of driving, worn out a pair of boots, talked to countless people passionate about the places they call home, and otherwise explored every nook and cranny I could.

Getting to know the watershed has deepened my love for this region in ways I never would have expected. I am excited to now turn my full attention to writing for a while, to convey some of the magic, the mystery, the beauty of the St. Croix and its drainage in my book.

Here are a few photos from my travels:

All this research is thanks to the many donors who have supported St. Croix 360 and the book project. I hope you can see it has gone to good use. I am deeply grateful for your generosity.

The travels I’ve taken around the watershed the past couple years have allowed me to not only write a book, but have also been invaluable for St. Croix 360 overall. I’ve gotten story ideas not suited for the book but good for the website, met many new people who are reading and supporting my work in many ways, and increased my knowledge of the

This winter, I need significant time to take away from other work to really get into a steady writing routine to complete the manuscript. I need more support to be able to do that! Please consider making a contribution. Thank you.