Major step completed for Kinnickinnic River dam removal

Junction Falls Dam, Kinnickinnic River, River Falls, Wisconsin. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

The possible removal of two dams on the Kinnickinnic River took a major step forward last week. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the city of River Falls have completed a feasibility study of demolishing the dams and restoring the river to its natural flow. The federal agency found that removing the dams would have numerous benefits for the river, which is also a beloved trout stream. The Kinnickinnic is a tributary of the St. Croix River.

Completing this round of review means the partners can start planning the removal. The ultimate decision whether to move ahead with the removal is up to the city of River Falls, which owns the two structures. It will also be contingent upon receiving funding to support the project from the Army Corps of Engineers.

“The River Falls community is passionate about the Kinnickinnic River and has long supported the removal of the dams,” said River Falls mayor-elect Alison Page. “As I begin my tenure as mayor, I look forward to helping advance this project toward the ultimate goal of dam removal and permanent river restoration.”

The Army Corps of Engineers found that removing the dams, located about a mile-and-a-half apart near downtown River Falls, would improve the environment in several ways.

By restoring the natural river channel and reconnecting the river, they agency found that it will improve water quality and lower water temperatures, which is critical for trout survival. It will also improve habitat, increase biodiversity, and let the river carry sediment naturally.

“The approval of the Kinnickinnic River Feasibility Report marks a major milestone and critical step forward in our partnership with the city of River Falls to deliver lasting environmental benefits to the Kinnickinnic River,” said Col. Matthew Chase, St. Paul District commander. “We are committed to restoring this vital aquatic ecosystem for the community and for future generations.”

The Powell Dam, at the lower end, and Junction Falls Dam at the upper, have created two impoundments – Lake George and Lake Louise. The lakes warm up the water, accumulate sediment, and reduce the river’s wildlife diversity.

The lakes also conceal the cascades on the river which gave River Falls its name. Dams have existed at the site since soon after white settlement in the 1850s. Today, the dams produce less than one percent of the city’s electricity needs.

“The approval of the feasibility study is a significant and exciting step in the project,” said outgoing River Falls mayor Dan Toland. “Our staff has been engaged with the Army Corps throughout this process, and I want to thank them as well as the USACE staff for their continued work on this study. It has taken longer than anticipated to finish, but I’m so happy to have this next step in this very important project completed.”

The effort to remove the two dams has been underway since 2014. The city of River Falls asked the Army Corps of Engineers to assist in 2022, and the agency has released drafts of the study and received public comment previously.

The potential removal of the dams is not likely to happen for several years. The full feasibility report is available here.