Tour of Deep Mapping exhibit will offer insights and interpretation

Learn more about the many layers of geography represented in Greg Seitz’s maps of the St. Croix River watershed.

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St. Croix 360

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Deep Mapping gallery tour

Saturday, May 9, 2026

Noon to 1 p.m.

ArtReach St. Croix
224 North 4th Street
Stillwater, MN 55082

Writer, mapmaker, and St. Croix 360 founder Greg Seitz has created eight maps of the St. Croix River watershed, as well as several smaller maps of specific places and stories in the region. It is all part of his work “deep mapping” for a book to be published by the University of Minnesota Press.

On the last day of the exhibit, Greg will offer a casual tour of the maps, explaining what each one tells us, as well as explaining his writing and mapping methods. He will also answer questions about the project.

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Deep Mapping exhibit

April 2-May 9, 2026
Stillwater, Minnesota

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