Afton nature center celebrates new education facilities with open house

Seitz Seeing, Belwin Education Center, June 2020 (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

Belwin Conservancy has completed work on a new building that will expand its ability to serve students in the years ahead. The Peter J. King Family Foundation Wetlands Center was the outcome of a fundraising campaign over the past several years, and will be open for tours as part of an upcoming open house.

Since 1971, every St. Paul Public Schools student has visited Belwin for environmental education one or more times, with more than 10,000 kids visiting each year. Now, the conservancy will be able to accommodate more students from neighboring districts, including Stillwater Area Public Schools.

Many students visiting on school trips may wish to return with their families, but access to the education area of Belwin is typically closed to the public (other parts of Belwin’s 1,600-acre property are open). The “Weekend at the Wetlands” on June 7-8 will provide that chance.

“We know so many kids in our community come to Belwin for outdoor science education,” said Katie Bloome, Belwin’s executive director, “but they don’t often have the chance to come back to this site with their families. As we open up to even more students in our community, we want to give everyone the chance to know and explore this unique resource, and discover how they can access other parts of Belwin too.”

The open house weekend will give visitors the chance to tour the new King Family Wetlands Center as well as access to miles of hiking trails that wind through prairies, oak savannas, pine and mixed hardwood forests, ponds, wetlands, and a stream. Naturalist-guided hikes will also be available throughout the day. The property will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8.

“This is one of the metro area’s most biodiverse nature preserves,” said Bloome. “We’re thrilled to offer this rare opportunity for the public to explore it.”

The event is free but Belwin is requesting RSVPs to help plan for parking and staffing. Visit belwin.org/events to RSVP.