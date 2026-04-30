St. Croix Valley Foundation opens environmental grant program

Record $450,000 available as program expands to support hands-on restoration and community projects.

Photo courtesy St. Croix Valley Foundation

This Earth Day, the St. Croix Valley Foundation is opening its Environmental Grant Program with a record level of funding, making this the largest year of environmental grantmaking since the program began.

Thanks to a generous $400,000 gift from an anonymous donor, combined with ongoing support from the St. Croix Valley Environmental Fund, the Foundation will award approximately $450,000 in grants this July, significantly expanding its ability to support environmental work across the region.

Launched in 2024, the Environmental Grant Program connects local generosity with local environmental needs—supporting organizations and initiatives that protect, restore, and celebrate the natural resources of the St. Croix Valley.

New this year: Expanding what’s possible on the ground

Building on existing support for environmental education, community engagement, and stewardship, the Foundation has expanded the grant program to include small-scale environmental restoration and site-based improvement projects.

Eligible projects may now include efforts such as:

Invasive species removal

Native plantings and habitat enhancement

Interpretive signage

Improvements to outdoor recreation areas, including trails and access points

While the program does not fund large-scale restoration or scientific research, this expanded focus opens the door to more visible, hands-on projects that directly enhance local landscapes and community access to nature.

“We’re excited to expand this program in a way that meets real needs we’re seeing across the Valley,” said Angie Pilgrim, Vice President of Community Impact. “These grants are about empowering communities to take meaningful, tangible action—whether that’s restoring habitat, improving access, or helping people connect more deeply with the natural places around them.”

Who can apply and how to apply

Grants are open to nonprofit, governmental, tribal, educational, or religious organizations—or those working with a qualified fiscal sponsor—serving communities across the Foundation’s six-county region: Chisago and Washington counties in Minnesota, and Burnett, Polk, St. Croix, and Pierce counties in Wisconsin.

The program supports both organizational operations and on-the-ground environmental work through two funding paths:

General Operating Support ($5,000–$25,000): For organizations located in the six-county region whose core mission is environmental protection and/or education.

For organizations located in the six-county region whose core mission is environmental protection and/or education. Program & Project Support ($500–$10,000): For environmental education, community engagement, and hands-on restoration or site-based improvement projects.

Applications open April 22 (Earth Day) and are due June 5, 2026. Grant recipients will be announced in July. To learn more or apply, visit: scvfoundation.org/grants.

A growing commitment to the Valley

The Environmental Grant Program is funded through the St. Croix Valley Environmental Fund, an endowed field of interest fund established in 2021 and strengthened by contributions from individuals, families, and organizations who care deeply about the future of the region. To learn more visit: scvfoundation.org/grants/environmental.