St. Croix 360 receives competitive grant from local foundation

Support from St. Croix Valley Foundation’s new environmental funding program will help inform and inspire.

St. Croix River (Matt Thueson, courtesy St. Croix Valley Foundation)

St. Croix 360 was recently awarded a $2,500 grant from the St. Croix Valley Foundation’s new Environmental Grant program. This funding will support our work to share more stories and increase public support for St. Croix River conservation and stewardship. Thank you to the St. Croix Valley Foundation for its support.

The grants were highly competitive, with 27 organizations requesting more than $200,000 total. The organization had $41,000 to give away, which went to the nine awardees — including St. Croix 360.

“We were so pleased with both the quality and quantity of applications,” said Angie Pilgrim, SCVF’s Vice President of Community Impact. “There’s so much good work going on to support environmental protection and education in the Valley that we’ve only just scratched the surface.”

The grant awarded to St. Croix 360 will help improve public understanding of issues facing the river, including threats and solutions, while also inspiring readers to take actions from voting to cleaning up trash, from supporting conservation organizations to implementing stewardship practices on their own property.

The Environmental Grant program fund was established with a generous donation from Jim and Judy Freund, who have also supported St. Croix 360 directly over the years. This year’s grant program also received support from All Energy Solar.

SCVF’s Environmental Fund’s endowment has already grown to $720,000, thanks to dozens of community members and organizations who have donated since 2021. The foundation invests the endowment with a focus on growth and uses the earnings to provide grants. Donations to the fund can be made here.

Here are all of this year’s awardees: