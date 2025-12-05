St. Croix Valley Foundation opens two regional grant programs supporting early childhood and the arts

Sundial lupine (Lupinus perennis), Blueberry Hill, Baytown Township, Minnesota. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

Nonprofits across the St. Croix Valley now have access to two regional funding opportunities aimed at strengthening families and fueling creativity. The St. Croix Valley Foundation announced that its First Thousand Days Grant Program, supporting early childhood well-being, and the Valley Arts Grant Program, which expands access to the arts, are both officially open for applications.

The First Thousand Days Grant Program provides funding to organizations that help families navigate the earliest and most formative years of a child’s development. This year, up to $170,000 is available to strengthen early childhood development across the St. Croix Valley. Grants range from $500 to $5,000 for local program support and $5,000 to $25,000 for general operating support for region-wide early childhood organizations.

Eligible applicants must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, government, tribal, educational, or religious entity—or work with an eligible fiscal agent—and must serve families in at least one county within St. Croix Valley Foundation’s region: Chisago and Washington in Minnesota, and Burnett, Polk, Pierce, and St. Croix in Wisconsin. All funded programs must focus specifically on the first 1,000 days of life. Applications are due January 9, 2026.

The Valley Arts Grant Program supports meaningful, high-quality arts experiences throughout the region. Grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 are available for program support or general operating support for organizations with arts at the core of their mission.

Eligible applicants include 501(c)(3) nonprofits, government agencies, tribal entities, educational institutions, and religious organizations, as well as groups applying through a fiscal agent. All programming must take place within St. Croix Valley Foundation’s six-county service area bordering the St. Croix River. Applications are due January 23, 2026.

“These two grant opportunities reflect our broader commitment to strengthening communities across the Valley,” said Angie Pilgrim, Vice President of Community Impact at the St. Croix Valley Foundation. “By investing in early childhood programs and rich arts experiences, we’re helping communities, organizations, and families flourish.”

Program guidelines and application links for both grant opportunities can be found at scvfoundation.org/nonprofits/grants.

###

The St. Croix Valley Foundation is the community foundation of the Valley, serving six counties in Minnesota and Wisconsin that border the St. Croix River. The Foundation connects generosity with impact—stewarding charitable funds, strengthening nonprofits, and growing lasting resources that help the St. Croix Valley thrive. Together with its network of community-led affiliates, it fosters local philanthropy and lasting impact across the region.