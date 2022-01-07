St. Croix 360

Art grants available for east-central Minnesota

Individuals and organizations in several counties invited to apply for funding.

An audience enjoys Hinckley’s Sweet Summer Sounds concerts in 2021, supported by an ECRAC grant. (Photo courtesy city of Hinckley)

The East Central Regional Arts Council (ECRAC), one of 11 regional arts councils that serves the Minnesota counties of Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine, provides arts funding to artists, art organizations, nonprofits, and local units of government located in these counties of region 7E. ECRAC is accepting grant applications from eligible applicants now through 11:59 pm on February 1, 2022.

The current available grant opportunities include five grant programs, two for artists and three to organizations. The applications vary and ECRAC Staff is available to assist you with determining what grant program fits the art project you’d like to apply for. These programs include:

for artists,

  • ECRAC Mid-Career Artist Grant in amounts up to $2,500
  • ACHF Individual Artist Grant in amounts up to $1,000

for organizations,

  • Art in Our Schools Grant in amounts up to $3,000
  • Small/Art Project Grant in amounts between $500 – $5,000
  • ACHF Organization Grant in amounts between $5,000 – %15,000

For more than 40 years, the East Central Regional Arts Council has been funding the arts in region 7E. A visit to their website will provide a depth of information about the grant applications and guidelines for the grants listed above, past successful grant projects funded in region 7E, ECRAC art show information, local arts resources, a calendar of upcoming events, ECRAC’s permanent art collection and more. Even if you are not interested in applying for a grant with ECRAC a visit to their website is a must for any art enthusiast.

For more information about ECRAC grants and other upcoming grant opportunities they provide visit their website at ecrac.org; give them a call at 320-591-7034; or send an email to grantinfo@ecrac.org. ECRAC Staff is available to answer any questions you may have about these grant opportunities and the arts.

