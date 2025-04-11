St. Croix Valley Foundation makes grants to support arts and young children

Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360

The Hudson, Wis.-based St. Croix Valley Foundation recently announced awards from two of its grant programs totaling $232,000 in funds to support arts initiatives and early childhood education. The Valley Arts Initiative provided $65,000 to 18 recipients, while the First Thousand Days Program awarded $167,000 to 13 organizations.

The First Thousand Days initiative seeks to ensure every child in the St. Croix Valley has a strong start in life. The funding was made possible by Bill and Rita Lawson of Somerset, WI, who established the First Thousand Days Field of Interest Fund with the St. Croix Valley Foundation in 2022.

“This kind of collaboration is what makes the St. Croix Valley special,” said Neil Kline, Development and Communications Manager at Family Resource Center and Executive Director of Family Friendly Workplaces. “We all understand the importance of early childhood development, and by working together and building on each other’s strengths, we’re expanding the circle of people who know about it, care about it, and want to support it. And that’s good for our kids and our rural communities.”

The Valley Arts Initiative Fund is an endowed fund created to support arts organizations and programs in Washington and Chisago counties in Minnesota, and Burnett, Polk, St. Croix, and Pierce counties in Wisconsin. The program has awarded more than $691,000 over the past 23 years to support artists and nonprofits, engage the community, and strengthen the creative fabric of the region.

“These grants aren’t just about funding events—they’re nurturing creativity, belonging, and community pride,” said Angie Pilgrim, Vice President of Community Impact at St. Croix Valley Foundation. “Across the Valley, we’re seeing the arts bring people together—sparking conversations, lifting spirits, and strengthening the cultural fabric of this special place we call home.”