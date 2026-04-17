Bridge rehab on I-94 affecting traffic across river

Project to include numerous updates, expected to last all summer, resulting in lane closures.

View of I-94 approaching the St. Croix River from the east. (WisDOT)

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is rehabilitating the bridges that carry I-94 over the St. Croix River between Hudson, Wis., and Lakeland, Minn.

Construction on both bridges includes:

Replacing the modular and expansion joints

Placing a new polymer overlay on the bridge decks

Making concrete surface repairs

Cleaning of bridge bearings

Replacing pavement markings

Construction on the westbound bridge also includes:

Making repairs on the east and west abutment back walls

Completing spot painting of bridge pin and hanger system

Construction on the eastbound bridge also includes:

Repairing the east abutment back wall

Replacing the sidewalk railing

Construction on the retaining wall on the Wisconsin approach:

Replacing the block wall crossing under and adjacent to I-94 and parallel to the pedestrian path

Schedule

Construction in 2026 is scheduled to:

Start: April 6

Be completed: Oct. 31 The completion date is subject to favorable weather.



Traffic Impacts

I-94 remains open to traffic, but motorists will encounter the following on:

Eastbound I-94: Three lanes are open to traffic, with lanes reduced to an 11-foot width.

Westbound I-94: Traffic is reduced to two lanes, with one lane shifted across the median onto the eastbound I-94 bridge. The westbound traffic split will begin near the 11 th Street overpass in Hudson. Ramps All entrance and exit ramps remain open. Westbound exit access will be from the outside lane.



Safety in work zones

Motorists should always be prepared to encounter traffic changes when approaching work zones including reduced speed limits, lane shifts and slow or stopped traffic. To keep everyone safe, drivers must:

Follow posted speed limits. Fines double in work zones.

Leave the phone alone. Texting while driving is illegal statewide and using a hand-held mobile device is prohibited in work zones.

Do the zipper merge.

Move over or slow down. Give space to crews to safely do their work.

Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

More information