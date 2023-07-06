Highway 70 bridge reduced to one lane for rehabilitation project

Maintenance project will restore bridge deck and other components, affecting vehicle and river traffic.

Highway 70 bridge. (Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation)

To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $1.25 million contract with prime contractor PCI Roads of St. Michael, Minn., for a project rehabilitating the bridge carrying WIS 70 over the St. Croix River in the Burnett County town of Grantsburg. Construction is scheduled to start Wednesday, June 21.

Built in 1991, the bridge that connects Wisconsin and Minnesota needs maintenance. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to:

Overlay the bridge deck with concrete.

Make concrete surface repairs.

Repair bridge joints.

Place a polymer overlay on the sidewalk to protect the concrete.

Replace missing riprap around the abutments.

Replace guardrail and approach roadway pavement on both sides of the structure.

During construction, WIS 70 will remain open to a single lane of traffic controlled by temporary signals. In addition, pedestrian access across the bridge and river traffic will be maintained.

Construction is scheduled for completion in October.