Preliminary construction begins Sept. 29 on I-94 bridge over St. Croix River

Project will result in some lane closures and shifts this year and next while workers repair and replace key parts of the twin spans.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced the start of an improvement project on the Interstate 94 bridge over the St. Croix River between Hudson, Wis. and Lakeland, Minn. according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Preliminary construction is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 29 and will include building temporary crossovers and widening the shoulders on the bridge.

During this year’s construction, I-94 will remain open to traffic, but motorists will encounter lane and shoulder closures during off-peak travel times. In addition, work is expected to result in nighttime ramp closures from eastbound I-94 to WIS 35 North and southbound WIS 35 to westbound I-94.

Construction in 2025 is scheduled for completion in mid-October. Construction in 2026 is anticipated to begin in April.

The bridges need maintenance, and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will replace bridge joints, repair concrete surfacing, replace sidewalk railing, overlay the bridge deck the following:

Replace bridge joints

Repair portions of the concrete surface

Replace some sidewalk railing on the eastbound bridge

Overlay the bridge decks

Replace pavement markings

Finish spot painting of the bridge pin and hanger system and

Work on the retaining wall on the Wisconsin approach and replace the block wall crossing under and adjacent to I-94 and parallel to the pedestrian path

Most of the work will be completed in 2026.

For more information, visit the I-94 St. Croix River Bridges website.

