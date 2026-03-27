Documentary offers tribute to impact of boarding schools on Indigenous children and communities

Free film showing and discussion, featuring Dakota poet Rosie Peters, will be held on Sunday, April 26 in St. Croix Falls.

An image from Sugarcane

Main Street Voices will present the stunning Oscar-nominated and Critics Choice award-winning film, Sugarcane, a powerful tribute to the systematic abuse of Indigenous children at Indian Residential Schools, including at the nearby Hayward Boarding School. The free event will take place at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, April 26, 2026 at The Historic Auditorium in St. Croix Falls, Wis. Registration is recommended at SCUUf.org/sugarcane.

Sugarcane is a groundbreaking investigation, shedding light on years of forced separation, assimilation and abuse that Indigenous children experienced at the hands of church and government. The urgent and timely film also celebrates the resilience of Native people as they work to overcome cycles of intergenerational trauma, while illuminating the enduring love, beauty and courage of an Indigenous community.

The important program also will feature local Dakota poet, activist and storyteller, Rosetta “Rosie” Peters, whose grandfather was a survivor of St. Joseph’s School, a U.S. residential school. After the film, Peters will facilitate a conversation with the audience.

The April 26th event is sponsored by Saphire Realty, Chateau St. Croix Winery and Meg Luhrs & Leif Bjornson. The Historic Auditorium is located at 210 N. Washington St., St. Croix Falls, Wis.

Upcoming Main Street Voices events

Vic Volare Swing Orchestra

6:30 p.m., Sat. Aug. 8, 2026 – Chateau St. Croix Winery

Legendary crooner Vic Volare has been a part of the Twin Cities music scene for 30 years. Accompanied by the 8-piece Volare Lounge Orchestra, Vic’s soulful, jazzy vocals and nostalgic charm blends classic American standards with today’s modern flair. Vic Volare’s hip, Rat Pack-style swing band is popular with audiences of all ages and increasingly trendy with younger enthusiasts. A swing dance instructor will also help get the interested on their feet. Tickets will be available in early June 2026.

The Life of Billie Holiday, featuring Thomasina Petrus

7:00 p.m., Sat., Nov. 7, 2026 – The Historic Auditorium

The historical concert, “The Best of Billie and Me,” showcases the powerful and extraordinary voice of Thomasina Petrus, whose spine-tingling ability captures the vocal stylings of “Lady Day” to celebrate the life and influence of the legendary Billie Holiday. Accompanied by acclaimed pianist Thom West, Thomasina’s music and storytelling pays tribute to the jazz great, highlighting her influence on American culture. Tickets will go on sale in September.

Main Street Voices (MSV) is a volunteer initiative in the greater St. Croix Valley that combines quality entertainment and thought leaders to enrich our diverse community. MSV is organized by volunteers of St. Croix Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (scUUf), a progressive faith community that welcomes everyone.