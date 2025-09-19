Annual St. Croix River Research Rendezvous now open for registration

Conference features presentations about many aspects of science in the St. Croix River region.

The 2023 Research Rendezvous at The Acreage. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

Since 1989, the St. Croix River Research Rendezvous has brought together scientists, resource managers, and interested citizens to share and learn about research conducted in the St. Croix River Watershed. This day-long conference features both presentations and poster sessions focusing on water quality, ecology, resource management, and climate resiliency within and affecting the watershed.

In partnership with the Wild Rivers Conservancy, the Rendezvous will be held in Osceola, WI at The Acreage at Osceola’s Horst Gallery building. Register now to be part of this immersive gathering, connect with fellow enthusiasts, and fuel your passion for science. Don’t wait, space is limited!

Thanks to support from the St. Croix Valley Foundation, this year’s presenters will receive complimentary registration and student attendees receive a $20 discount.

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, October 15, 2025

A late fee will apply to all registrations after this date.

Parking, refreshments, and lunch are included in registration. Find more program information here.