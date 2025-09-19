ST. CROIX BOOK PROJECT: Please donate to the crowdfunding campaign! Thank you.

Annual St. Croix River Research Rendezvous now open for registration

Conference features presentations about many aspects of science in the St. Croix River region.

By

St. Croix Watershed Research Station

/

/

< 1 minute read

Share: Facebook Bluesky LinkedIn Email Other
The 2023 Research Rendezvous at The Acreage. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

Since 1989, the St. Croix River Research Rendezvous has brought together scientists, resource managers, and interested citizens to share and learn about research conducted in the St. Croix River Watershed. This day-long conference features both presentations and poster sessions focusing on water quality, ecology, resource management, and climate resiliency within and affecting the watershed.

In partnership with the Wild Rivers Conservancy, the Rendezvous will be held in Osceola, WI at The Acreage at Osceola’s Horst Gallery building. Register now to be part of this immersive gathering, connect with fellow enthusiasts, and fuel your passion for science. Don’t wait, space is limited!

Thanks to support from the St. Croix Valley Foundation, this year’s presenters will receive complimentary registration and student attendees receive a $20 discount.

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, October 15, 2025

A late fee will apply to all registrations after this date.

Parking, refreshments, and lunch are included in registration. Find more program information here.

Support st. croix 360

Comments

St. Croix 360 offers commenting to support productive discussion. We don’t allow name-calling, personal attacks, or misinformation. This discussion may be heavily moderated and we reserve the right to block nonconstructive comments. Please: Be kind, give others the benefit of the doubt, read the article closely, check your assumptions, and stay curious. Thank you!

“Opinion is really the lowest form of human knowledge. It requires no accountability, no understanding.” – Bill Bullard

One response to “Annual St. Croix River Research Rendezvous now open for registration”

  1. Troy Howard Avatar
    Troy Howard

    The “Shrimp Talk” was a good one! I can see Holly and Elizabeth up in front presenting on our findings, citizen science at its best.

    Reply

Comment

Follow:

Recent News: