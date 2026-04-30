Wisconsin DNR seeks public input on 2026-2036 Fisheries Management Strategic Plan

Plan will provide direction on how Wisconsin’s fisheries resources are managed and sustained over the next 10 years.

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Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

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Northern pike, Siren, Wisconsin. (admeyer18/iNaturalist)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is currently drafting a new Fisheries Management Strategic Plan and is seeking public input. This plan will aim to provide direction on how Wisconsin’s fisheries resources are managed and sustained over the next 10 years.

The DNR is responsible for managing and sustaining Wisconsin’s extensive fisheries resources, including over 160 fish species, 15,000 lakes, 42,000 miles of perennial streams and rivers, two Great Lakes and 260 miles of the Mississippi River.

Managing these systems effectively requires planning to achieve goals related to providing high-quality and sustainable fisheries.

The updated Fisheries Management Strategic Plan will outline management objectives and outcomes that will benefit fisheries, their ecosystems and everyone who interacts with them.

Members of the public can share their preferences on the potential management outcomes in the strategic plan until May 10, 2026.

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