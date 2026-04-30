Wild Rivers Conservancy to launch EDDY, a new mobile visitor experience, at Wild Rivers Fest

For the first time, communities throughout the St. Croix and Namekagon River watershed will be able to experience their national park without driving to it. Wild Rivers Conservancy and the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway will officially debut EDDY (Education & Discovery Delivered to You), a first-of-its-kind mobile visitor vehicle, at the 3rd Annual Wild Rivers Fest on Saturday, May 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 45th Parallel Distillery in New Richmond, Wisc. Admission to the event is free and open to all ages.

Wild Rivers Fest is a signature, community celebration of the St. Croix and Namekagon Rivers, two of America’s most protected waterways. The event features live music, local food and drinks, hands-on activities, conservation and gear partners, along with a silent auction and raffle.

EDDY is a partnership between Wild Rivers Conservancy and the National Park Service, made possible with support from the National Parks Foundation, Xcel Energy, and individual supporters. Designed to travel throughout Minn. and Wisc., EDDY brings the park to the people—sparking discovery through river education, interactive exhibits, and hands-on programming delivered to schools, libraries, community festivals, and the places where people live and recreate along the river.

“The St. Croix and Namekagon Rivers span more than 250 miles, but access to the national park experience has been limited,” said Matt Poppleton, Executive Director of Wild Rivers Conservancy. “EDDY is a new way forward, bringing the Riverway directly to people and inviting them into a deeper connection. Launching it at Wild Rivers Fest, with the community that made it possible, feels exactly right.”

What to expect at Wild Rivers Fest

Wild Rivers Fest is a community celebration of the St. Croix and Namekagon Rivers, two of America’s most protected waterways. The event features live music, local food and drinks, conservation and gear partners, hands-on activities, ArtReach’s Mobile Art Gallery, and a silent auction and raffle. The full day schedule:

11:00 a.m. – Doors open. First 25 attendees receive a complimentary gift from M&H Brick Creations.

11:00-11:45 a.m. – Music with Will Hale and the Tadpole Parade

12:00 p.m. – Riverway Trip Planning Presentation by NPS Park Ranger Dan Peterson

1:00 p.m. – EDDY Launch – Joint introduction from Executive Director Matt Poppleton and Superintendent Craig Hansen

1:30 p.m. Music with Ben Aaron

2:30 p.m. – Exploring Wild Rivers with Owen Anderson and October Yates

3:00 p.m. – Music by HamDog – featuring Matt Poppleton and Friends

3:30 p.m. – Silent Auction Closes, BINGO Raffle Drawing

A new way to experience the Riverway

Years in the making, EDDY represents a significant expansion of how Wild Rivers Conservancy and St. Croix National Scenic Riverway connect with the public. The all-electric Sprinter van is fully outfitted with interactive river exhibits, program materials, and recreation planning resources, and it’s built to go wherever the community is.

After its public debut at Wild Rivers Fest, EDDY will travel the watershed year-round, visiting:

Community events and festivals

Schools and libraries

River access points and parks

Local gatherings across Wisconsin and Minnesota

For more information about Wild Rivers Fest or to learn about sponsorship and vendor opportunities, visit https://wildriversconservancy.org/event/wild-rivers-fest-2026/ or reach out to Wendy Tremblay, Community and Event Manager, wtremblay@wildriversconservancy.org.