Event in Hayward invites public to ‘think big’ for the Namekagon River

Namekagon River (Courtesy Wild Rivers Conservancy)

Be part of something big! You are invited to share your thoughts on promoting and stewarding the Namekagon River on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Spend time over food and drink with National Park superintendent, Craig Hansen, and Wild Rivers Conservancy’s Executive Director, Deb Ryun.

The St. Croix National Scenic Riverway is the nation’s first wild and scenic river national park. Including the St. Croix and Namekagon in the original Wild and Scenic Rivers Act took the efforts of visionary national leaders like Gaylord Nelson and Walter Mondale, corporations like Northern States Power (Xcel Energy), and communities and people along the rivers. It was a big idea. While the Namekagon is protected by Congress, staying wild and scenic takes work, and we all play a part.

Join us at 6 p.m. for appetizers and drinks from Los Portales followed by an opportunity to meet Riverway leadership and hear more about the National Park Service’s priority for the Riverway. Discuss your reflections on the Namekagon River with National Park staff and leadership from its nonprofit partner, Wild Rivers Conservancy of the St. Croix & Namekagon. We hope to open a dialogue on what we could do to enrich people’s lives and enhance the region by inspiring use, preservation, and support of the Namekagon River. We also want to hear your concerns for the Riverway.

Please visit https://namekagon.eventbrite.com/ to register for Wednesday, February 1, from 6-8 PM at Los Portales, 15546 County Road B, Hayward, WI 54843. This event is free, but registration is highly encouraged. This event is hosted by Wild Rivers Conservancy, the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, and Hayward Fly Fishing Company.

To learn more about Wild Rivers Conservancy, visit https://wildriversconservancy.org.