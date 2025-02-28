Stillwater Area Foundation accepting grant requests to inspire and empower youth

Up to $13,600 available for local programs that nurture leadership, inclusivity, and skill development.

Commander building in Stillwater. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

The Stillwater Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the St. Croix Valley Foundation, is excited to announce the launch of its newly renamed Community Impact Grant, designed to enhance the Stillwater area by supporting impactful local initiatives. This annual grant will focus on a different priority area each year, rotating among Youth Enrichment, Environmental Impact, Social Support, and Vibrant Arts.

For 2025, the Community Impact Grant will focus on Youth Enrichment, providing up to $13,600 to programs that empower and inspire young people in the Stillwater community. Organizations eligible to apply include 501(c)(3) nonprofits (or an eligible fiscal agent), governmental or tribal entities, and educational or religious organizations defined as tax exempt.

“This grant is an investment in the future of our community,” said Erica Oesterreich, Community Impact Grant Chair for the Stillwater Area Community Foundation. “By focusing on Youth Enrichment in 2025, we hope to support innovative programs that nurture leadership, inclusivity, and skill development, ensuring that young people in our community have access to transformative experiences that help them thrive.”

Grant Focus: Youth Enrichment

The 2025 Youth Enrichment Grant aims to fund programs that inspire growth, connection, and learning through initiatives such as:

Outdoor Education – Engaging youth with the natural beauty of the St. Croix Valley and the National Scenic Riverway.

– Engaging youth with the natural beauty of the St. Croix Valley and the National Scenic Riverway. Health & Wellness Programs – Promoting physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

– Promoting physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Initiatives – Fostering cultural understanding and community unity.

– Fostering cultural understanding and community unity. Mentorship & Leadership Development – Empowering middle and high school students through mentorship and volunteerism.

– Empowering middle and high school students through mentorship and volunteerism. Skill-Building Opportunities – Supporting programs such as STEM workshops, literacy programs, and tutoring.

Grant Application Details

Application Opens: March 1, 2025

Application Deadline: April 15, 2025

Foundation Board Review: May 13, 2025

Grantees Announced: June 2025

Applications will be evaluated based on project impact, sustainability, community engagement, reach, and financial need. To learn more or begin the application process, visit the Stillwater Area Community Foundation’s website: https://stillwaterareafoundation.org/community-impact-grant/.

For questions about the grant process, please contact Angie Pilgrim at apilgrim@scvfoundation.org.