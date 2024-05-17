Stillwater ‘Great Idea’ grant now open for applications

Winner will receive up to $10,000 to fund a community project.

Stillwater Area Foundation

2 minute read

View of Stillwater. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

Applications for Stillwater Area Community Foundation’s Great Idea Grant are open now through June 30, 2024. Up to $10,000 in grant funding is available to support an idea, initiative, or project that benefits any or all communities of the Stillwater area, including Bayport, Bayport Township, Grant, Lake Elmo, Marine on St. Croix, May Township, Oak Park Heights, Stillwater, Stillwater Township, and West Lakeland Township.

Past Great Idea Grants have supported installation of educational History Spots, restoration of Fairy Falls, Stillwater Stairs beautification, Stillwater Dog Park, grade school students’ learning adventure on the St. Croix River, teens participating in programs at Cimarron Community Farm, plus other projects focused on community, history, and art.

Guidelines for the Great Idea Grant are intentionally vague to encourage creativity. The selection committee considers whether the project enhances quality of life in the area, strengthens community connections, leaves a lasting impact, or builds community pride. A winning idea could make life more enjoyable for residents and visitors, address environmental concerns, help underserved citizens, attract visitors, or engage residents. The Great Idea recipient must develop and execute the idea, initiative, or project if selected.

Additional details:

The Stillwater Area Community Foundation works with a 100% volunteer board to advance the quality of life in Bayport, Bayport Township, Grant, Lake Elmo, Marine on St. Croix, May Township, Oak Park Heights, Stillwater, Stillwater Township and West Lakeland Township. The Stillwater Area Community Foundation is an affiliate of the St. Croix Valley Foundation.

