Watch: St. Croix River water quality discussion

These presentations on July 17 were part of 2024 Hudson St. Croix RiverFest, which is still underway! The event was hosted by Hudson Daybreak Rotary. Thank you to River Channel for recording the event and making them available online.

Tara Daun, Wisconsin Farmers Union, Director of Conservation and Stewardship, describes the impaired condition of the St. Croix River and how rain and snow runoff from farm fields reaches the Willow and St. Croix Rivers. She will describe efforts by farmers in the watershed to limit the discharge of phosphorus and nitrogen to the rivers.

Buck Malick speaks on a presentation created by Michael Mroz, City of Hudson, Public Works and Parks Director. It describes the system for collecting and cleaning snow and rain from the City streets before discharge into the Willow and St. Croix Rivers. He will also describe actions residents of Hudson can take to limit the discharge of harmful chemicals to the rivers.