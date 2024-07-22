St. Croix scientists invited to present at annual Research Rendezvous

The 2023 Research Rendezvous. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

In partnership with the Wild Rivers Conservancy, the 2024 St. Croix River Research Rendezvous will be held October 8, 2024 in Marine on St. Croix, MN. Since 1989, the Research Rendezvous has brought together scientists, resource managers, and interested citizens to share and learn about research conducted within the St. Croix River Watershed.

We are now inviting abstract submissions for oral or poster presentations for the 2024 Research Rendezvous. Submitted abstracts can span topics such as current water quality research, ecology/habitat studies, climate change, resource management plans, and related experiences focusing on the St. Croix River Watershed.

The submission deadline is September 6, 2024. Abstracts must be submitted in PDF format to researchstation@smm.org. Submitted abstracts must consist of a title, author(s), and affiliation(s), followed by the abstract narrative that does not exceed 400 words. Please indicate your preference for an oral or poster presentation.

A dedicated poster session will be held during the day-long conference. Posters must not exceed 48″ x 36″ in size.