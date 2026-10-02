Hwy 243 Osceola Bridge construction schedule update

Artist’s rendering of the replacement Highway 243 bridge. (MnDOT)

In our last update, we said the Osceola Bridge is anticipated to close to traffic as early as mid-October.

Crews will soon begin building temporary access points in the river so they can safely demolish the existing bridge and construct the new one. Some of this work must be completed before the bridge can close, so we now anticipate the closure will begin no earlier than late October.

We will provide another update when more information becomes available. Until then, visit the Osceola Bridge project webpage to learn more and sign up for email updates.

All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather and schedule permitting and subject to change.

Please drive with care in work zones:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate with care and caution. Stay alert; work zones constantly change. Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment. Obey posted speed limits. The fine for a violation in a work zone is $300. Minimize distractions behind the wheel. Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

More about this project

We are partnering with WisDOT to replace the Hwy 243 Osceola Bridge over the St. Croix River to maintain a reliable connection between Washington and Chisago counties in Minnesota and the Village of Osceola in Polk County, Wisconsin. The current bridge, built in 1953, will be replaced with a new bridge in the same location. The project will also include a new pedestrian and bicycle path linking Osceola Landing to the Village of Osceola.

For more information, including construction schedule and upcoming traffic impacts, visit the Osceola Bridge project webpage. If you have questions, please contact the project team.