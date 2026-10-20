County seeks voter renewal of land protection program

Washington County is asking voters to decide if it should continue purchasing new parks and public lands.

New city park, Afton, MN, that received funding from the county’s Land and Water Legacy program. (Courtesy Washington County Citizens for Water, Wildlife, and Natural Areas)

Washington County, Minnesota is seeking the renewal of a bond fund this election season that has helped protect numerous sites along the lower St. Croix River over the past two decades. The Land and Water Legacy Program was first enacted in 2006 and has since protected more than 1,900 acres of land in the county. The county has spent the entire $20 million initial approval and is now seeking approval to continue.

Voters this fall are being asked to approve a new 20-year, $40 million bond program. It would make possible new public acquisitions of land and conservation easements. The exact language found on ballots is:

“To continue to improve the water quality of rivers, lakes, and streams, including the St. Croix and Mississippi Rivers, protect drinking water sources, preserve wetlands and woodlands, protect land along water bodies from development and preserve natural areas, purchase parklands, and protect wildlife habitat, shall Washington County be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in an aggregate amount not to exceed $40,000,000 to acquire and improve land under the Washington County Land and Water Legacy Program with the use of funds limited to these purposes only, full public disclosure of all project spending, and subject to an annual public audit?”

Skipping the question is the same as voting no. More information is available on the Washington County website and the Washington County Citizens for Water, Wildlife, and Natural Areas website.

The cost of the program to county taxpayers is $24.60 per year for twenty years on a home with the median estimated market value of $420,900; $3 per $100,000 of taxable market value for agricultural land (the portion of the land that is agricultural); and $6 per $100,000 of taxable market value for non-homestead agricultural land.

Protection highlights:

Projects funded over the past 20 years span the county from Point Douglas in the south to Big Marine Park in the north. The county identified 10 priority areas for conservation and focused efforts in those places. It has included adding to existing parks as well as purchasing easements that keep land in private ownership but protect it from development in perpetuity.

The following descriptions were provided by Washington County.

Big Marine Park Reserve

3-acre acquisition contains woodlands and over 300 feet of Big Marine Lake shoreline.

3-acre acquistion of woodland and over 190 feet of Big Marine Lake shoreline to Big Marine Park Reserve.

1.5 acre-acquisition will expand opportunities for Big Marine Park Reserve with woodlands and nearly 200 feet of Big Marine Lake shoreline.

14-acre land acquisition hosts undeveloped wetlands, ponds and grassy areas to expand Big Marine Park Reserve.

8-acre acquisition of hardwood forest and a portion of Pitzl Pond adjacent to Big Marine Lake.

80-acre project is the first of several planned acquisitions of Kelley Land and Cattle Company land that will expand Big Marine Park Reserve to the south. This property hosts lakes, woodlands and grasslands.

240-acre acquisition that contains wetlands, ponds and woodlands, expanding Big Marine Park to the south to create an even larger corridor of preservation.

1-acre acquisition located directly along Big Marine Lake and will contribute over 170 feet of shoreline to the park reserve.

80-acre acquisition adjacent to sensitive wetlands that are located along Big Marine Lake’s southern shoreline.

80-acre acquisition containing open fields, and over 12 acres of untouched wetlands, ponds and woodlands directly to the north-west of Big Marine Park Reserve.

Lake Elmo Park Reserve

34-acre acquisition located at the entrance expanded the park’s scenic views.

1-acre land acquisition contains vacant woodland, expanding Lake Elmo Park Reserve to create more contiguous park open space.

This 1-acre property was acquired to expand Lake Elmo Park Reserve and increase habitat connectivity.

Pine Point Park

50-acre acquisition is located on the eastern side of Pine Point Park with far-reaching grasslands, fields and savanna. Pine Point Park is a trailhead for the Gateway State Trail, and a portion of this property is reserved for future trail expansion.

St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park

102-acre acquisition expanded the northern boundary of St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park, containing fields, grasslands, woodlands and over 1,700 feet of St. Croix River shoreline.

Long Lake County Conservation Area

The county’s first County Conservation Area, the Long Lake CCA in May Township is a total of 38 acres of wooded land, providing additional opportunities for all types of natural recreation.

Zephyr – Brown’s Creek Trail

A total of 62 acres of land deeds that contributed towards the Mn DNR’s development of Brown’s Creek State Trail in the City of Stillwater.

Lumberjack Landing Park

16-acre conservation easement was completed in partnership with the City of Stillwater and the Legislative Citizens Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR). It is now Lumberjack Landing City Park located next to Brown’s Creek State Trail, with over 3,000 feet of protected shoreline.

Bayport Park

11-acre conservation easement was completed in partnership with the City of Bayport, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (Mn DNR) and the Andersen Corporation. Now a riverfront park, it protects over 700 feet of St. Croix River shoreline. The City of Bayport plans to add amenities in the future such as a parking lot, boat launch, restroom shelter, trails and a scenic overlook to the St. Croix River.

Valley Creek Park

The county’s very first conservation easement, this 30-acre project was protected in partnership with the City of Woodbury and the LCCMR. It is now part of the City of Woodbury’s Valley Creek Park, and hosts both paved and unpaved hiking and biking trails that tour grasslands, woodlands, and wetlands.

St. Croix Watershed Research Station

129-acre conservation easement protected in partnership with the Minnesota Land Trust and the Science Museum of Minnesota (SMM). With over 1,500 feet of St. Croix River frontage, this property is an expanse of critical open space used by SMM scientists to conduct water and climate research in the St. Croix River valley. Their research provides essential data to improve local water quality, reduce surface water pollution, and increase understanding of climate change’s impact on watersheds.

Arcola Mills

47-acre conservation easement is held by the Mn DNR but was protected in collaboration with Washington County and the Arcola Mills Historic Foundation. The property contains rare habitats and over 200 identified bird species, including the federally protected Bald Eagle.

Browns Creek Watershed District 110th Street

13-acre property was protected in partnership with the Brown’s Creek Watershed District and provides open space for the public to enjoy over 1,300 feet of Brown’s Creek Trout Stream among dense woodlands, rolling hills and wetlands.

Carpenter Nature Center

85-acre conservation easement protects a portion of Carpenter Nature Center and roughly 3,000 feet of St. Croix River frontage. It was protected in partnership with the Carpenter Foundation, the Metropolitan Council and the Lessard-Sam’s Outdoor Heritage Council (LSOHC). This property contains wooded blufflands, oak savannas, prairie and an active apple orchard. Carpenter Nature Center also hosts environmental education programs on this property to connect people of all ages with nature.

City of Afton St. Croix River Park

39-acre conservation easement was completed in partnership with the Minnesota Land Trust, City of Afton and the Mn DNR. The property was acquired by the City of Afton to create a new city park which is anticipated to open in late 2026. The area hosts open grassland and uplands with scenic views of the St. Croix River.

Belwin Conservancy