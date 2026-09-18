University of Wisconsin-River Falls invites public to celebrate Watershed Week

Several events the week of Sept. 21-25 will offer education and service.

The Kinnickinnic River (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls Sustainability Office invites the community to participate in a variety of activities and events during Watershed Week, Sept. 21-25.

Watershed Week is a chance to celebrate the local watershed with presentations, volunteer activities, demonstrations and field experiences that explore water quality, habitat restoration, native plants and other watershed topics. Events are scheduled on and off the UWRF campus and are free and open to the public.

Watershed Week 2026 events include:

Bee and tree campus efforts presentation , Monday, Sept. 21, 10-11 a.m. University Center, St. Croix River Room, 501 Wild Rose Ave. Learn what UWRF’s Bee Campus USA and Tree Campus Higher Education designations mean, explore current efforts and discover ways to get involved.

, Monday, Sept. 21, 10-11 a.m. University Center, St. Croix River Room, 501 Wild Rose Ave. Learn what UWRF’s Bee Campus USA and Tree Campus Higher Education designations mean, explore current efforts and discover ways to get involved. Water monitoring and habitat assessment volunteer opportunity, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 3:30-5:30 p.m., bridge near the Melvin Wall Amphitheatre on the UWRF campus. Join in for a hands-on service activity along the river and its surrounding grounds.

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 3:30-5:30 p.m., bridge near the Melvin Wall Amphitheatre on the UWRF campus. Join in for a hands-on service activity along the river and its surrounding grounds. Watershed discussion and tours, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2-4 p.m., bridge near the Melvin Wall Amphitheatre. Explore interactive watershed models and chat with watershed experts. Tours offered just after 2 and 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2-4 p.m., bridge near the Melvin Wall Amphitheatre. Explore interactive watershed models and chat with watershed experts. Tours offered just after 2 and 3 p.m. “Sustainable landscapes: Back Yard to Back Forty” presentation, Thursday, Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m., River Falls Public Library, 140 Union St. or virtually on the library’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Learn about simple ways to support birds, butterflies and healthy waterways wherever you live, work, learn or gather.

Thursday, Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m., River Falls Public Library, 140 Union St. or virtually on the library’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Learn about simple ways to support birds, butterflies and healthy waterways wherever you live, work, learn or gather. Birding walk, Friday, Sept. 25, 8:30 a.m., bridge near the Melvin Wall Amphitheatre. Explore the sights and sounds of campus on a guided birding walk.

Watershed Week is funded in part by an environmental grant from the St. Croix Valley Foundation, awarded to UWRF for the South Fork Living Laboratory and Stewardship Initiative.

Watershed Week is part of a broader lineup of sustainability events planned throughout the fall semester, including programs focused on campus efforts and operations, data centers, forever chemicals, volunteer opportunities and more. Events are open to students, employees and community members. View the full sustainability event schedule, which will be updated throughout the year as new events are added.

For more information, email sustainability@uwrf.edu.