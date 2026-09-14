North parking lot at Osceola Landing to close for bridge construction

Parking lot and boat ramp will be used for staging and access during bridge replacement project.

By

National Park Service

|

|

Reading Time:

1 minute

Share:

Osceola Landing north landing and loading area adjacent to parking lot. (Greg Seitz/St. Croix 360)

The northernmost parking lot and co-located boat ramps at Osceola Landing will close next week as part of the upcoming Hwy 243 Osceola Bridge replacement project.

The parking lot and boat ramps will be used as a staging area and river access point for construction equipment for the duration of the Hwy 243 bridge replacement project.

During this time, the rest of Osceola Landing will be open for visitor use including alternative parking lots, restrooms, picnic shelters, trail, and other river access points. The bridge replacement project is being managed through partnership between the Minnesota and Wisconsin Departments of Transportation:

https://www.dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/hwy243osceola/
Project hotline: 651-333-4161
Project email: Connect@Hwy243OsceolaBridge.com

Minnesota Department of Transportation: Hwy 243 Osceola Bridge construction is underway. Join us for an in-person public meeting on Mon, Sept. 21. For more information, visit the meetings webpage.

Related Posts:

Support st. croix 360

Comments

St. Croix 360 offers commenting to support productive discussion. We don’t allow name-calling, personal attacks, or misinformation. This discussion may be heavily moderated and we reserve the right to block nonconstructive comments. Please: Be kind, give others the benefit of the doubt, read the article closely, check your assumptions, and stay curious. Thank you!

“Opinion is really the lowest form of human knowledge. It requires no accountability, no understanding.” – Bill Bullard

Comment

Follow:

Recent News: