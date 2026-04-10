Comments invited on possible wildlife impacts of Osceola bridge replacement

DNR has concluded that project will minimize impacts on four rare species found in the river.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) proposes to issue an authorization for the incidental taking of a rare turtle and fish, which may result from the Osceola Bridge Replacement Project in Polk County.

Incidental take refers to the unintentional loss of individual endangered or threatened animals or plants that does not put the species’ overall population at risk. Conservation measures to minimize the adverse effect on the species will be incorporated into the proposed Incidental Take Authorization and are detailed in the Jeopardy Assessment. They include herp exclusion fencing to keep nesting turtles from entering the project area, removal and relocation of overwintering turtles found in the project area by a permitted biological monitor, completing work outside the spawning season for the fish species to protect them during vulnerable times and a fish passage telemetry study to better understand these species and inform future conservation efforts.

The WIS 243 Osceola Bridge Project plans to replace the existing bridge structure, on alignment, with a new bridge structure. The proposed structure will also include a pedestrian and bicycle side path on the north side of the WIS 243 structure across the St. Croix River. The project termini are Minnesota (MN) 95 in Franconia Township and WIS 35 in the Village of Osceola, excluding both respective intersections. Other project work will include a temporary causeway, shoulder work, storm sewer, grading, clearing and grubbing, among other activities necessary in construction.

The presence of the state-threatened wood turtle, black buffalo, blue sucker and river redhorse is confirmed in the vicinity of the project site. DNR staff determined that the proposed project may result in the incidental taking of some turtles and fish.

The DNR concludes that the proposed project will minimize the impacts to the species by adhering to conservation measures; is not likely to jeopardize the continued existence and recovery of the state population of the species or the whole plant-animal community of which they are a part; and has benefit to the public health, safety or welfare that justifies the action.

Copies of the Jeopardy Assessment and background information on the wood turtle, black buffalo, blue sucker and river redhorse are available by visiting the DNR Incidental Take Public Notices webpage or upon request from DNR Conservation Biologist Stacy Rowe at Stacy.Rowe@wisconsin.gov or 608-228-9796.

The public is encouraged to submit written comments regarding project-related impacts to the wood turtle, black buffalo, blue sucker and river redhorse by April 19, 2026 to:

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

c/o Stacy Rowe, DNR Conservation Biologist

2514 Morse St.

Janesville, WI 53546

Stacy.Rowe@wisconsin.gov or 608-228-9796